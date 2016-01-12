Pondexter to undergo knee surgery

(Reuters) - New Orleans forward Quincy Pondexter will undergo surgery on his left knee that will end his season before it begins, the team announced on Monday.
Pondexter had yet to make his debut in the 2015-2016 campaign after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in the off-season that he never recovered from.
“This decision was determined due to a lack of progression in the recovery process,” Pelicans Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Dell Demps said in a statement.
New Orleans traded for Pondexter at mid-season a year ago, and he averaged nine points for the Pelicans while helping them reach the playoffs.
