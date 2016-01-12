FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pondexter to undergo knee surgery
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 12, 2016 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

Pondexter to undergo knee surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Quincy Pondexter (20, left) drives to the basket past Golden State Warriors forward Harrison Barnes (40, right) during the first quarter in game two of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New Orleans forward Quincy Pondexter will undergo surgery on his left knee that will end his season before it begins, the team announced on Monday.

Pondexter had yet to make his debut in the 2015-2016 campaign after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in the off-season that he never recovered from.

“This decision was determined due to a lack of progression in the recovery process,” Pelicans Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Dell Demps said in a statement.

New Orleans traded for Pondexter at mid-season a year ago, and he averaged nine points for the Pelicans while helping them reach the playoffs.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.