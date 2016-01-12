Pondexter to undergo knee surgery

April 20, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Quincy Pondexter (20, left) drives to the basket past Golden State Warriors forward Harrison Barnes (40, right) during the first quarter in game two of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New Orleans forward Quincy Pondexter will undergo surgery on his left knee that will end his season before it begins, the team announced on Monday.

Pondexter had yet to make his debut in the 2015-2016 campaign after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in the off-season that he never recovered from.

“This decision was determined due to a lack of progression in the recovery process,” Pelicans Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations/General Manager Dell Demps said in a statement.

New Orleans traded for Pondexter at mid-season a year ago, and he averaged nine points for the Pelicans while helping them reach the playoffs.