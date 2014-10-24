Brief profiles of Eastern Conference teams

(Reuters) - Following are brief profiles of the 15 teams in the National Basketball Association’s Eastern Conference ahead of the 2014-15 season.

ATLANTIC DIVISION

BOSTON CELTICS

Founded: 1946

NBA titles: 17 (2008, 1986, 1984, 1981, 1976, 1974, 1969,

1968, 1966, 1965, 1964, 1963, 1962, 1961, 1960, 1959, 1957)

Head coach: Brad Stevens

2013-14 record: 25-57 (Proud Celtics finish 12th in conference after a run of six seasons in playoffs)

Sorry Celtics fans, no playoff for Boston -- again. That’s hard to accept for a franchise with 17 titles, but the talent is not there.

Aging point guard Rajon Rondo is again sidelined, this time with a broken left hand. That likely leaves an early starting five of Avery Bradley and rookie Marcus Smart at the guards with Jeff Green, Jared Sullinger and Kelly Olynyk up front. Sullinger and Olynyk have promise, but there is not a 20-point scorer in the bunch.

- -

BROOKLYN NETS

Founded: 1967

NBA titles: None

Head coach: Lionel Hollins

2013-14 record: 44-38 (Returned to playoffs but after taking Toronto in seven games, fall to Miami in five in second round)

It all revolves around whether center Brook Lopez can stay healthy. The former All-Star has had only one injury-free season in the past three and the Nets need him at his best to advance in the playoffs.

Brooklyn basically stuck with the same group that made the postseason a year ago, bringing in Lionel Hollins to coach them after Jason Kidd went Milwaukee. Better defense and improved early play are musts and another big year from leading scorer Joe Johnson is needed. Point guard Deron Williams, who underwent ankle surgery, is beginning to show his age (30) and age is definitely a deterrent for 38-year-old year power forward Kevin Garnett.

- -

NEW YORK KNICKS

Founded: 1946

NBA titles: 2 (1973, 1970)

Head coach: Derek Fisher

2013-14 record: 37-45 (Missed playoffs by a game)

Defense, or the lack of it, will be key after the Knicks traded their best defender, Tyson Chandler. The offense, with former scoring champion Carmelo Anthony, has always been there. Stopping other teams has not.

New coach Derek Fisher, with Phil Jackson now the team president, has brought the triangle offense back to the NBA and has solid point guard Jose Calderon. Another member of that trade, Samuel Dalembert, is not an especially strong center putting more pressure on Andrea Bargnani up front.

- -

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Founded: 1946

NBA titles: 3 (1983, 1967, 1955)

Head coach: Brett Brown

2013-14 record: 19-63 (The record speaks for itself. The 76ers were terrible)

Not a lot of positives for the worst team in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers even traded away leading scorer Thaddeus Young as they look to the future.

Rookie of the year Michael Carter-Williams, the point guard, does return and Philadelphia welcomes young but talented frontliner Nerlens Noel, who missed last season after anterior cruciate ligament surgery. There’s doubt whether center Joel Embiid, the third overall draft pick, will play following foot surgery and forward Dario Saric, another top 12 pick, is playing in Turkey.

- -

TORONTO RAPTORS

Founded: 1995

NBA titles: None

Head coach: Dwane Casey

2013-14 record: 48-34 (Bounced from playoffs by Brooklyn in game seven of first round after going flat in fourth quarter)

The Raptors, with their starting five intact, should be one of the better teams in the East.

Toronto had young Lithuania center Jonas Valanciunas work with NBA legendary center Hakeem Olajuwon, among others, in a bid to improve his agility, not to mention scoring and defense. They also re-signed point guard Kyle Lowry. The other guard, DeMar DeRozan, had a terrific year offensively and will start with former slam dunk champion Terrence Ross and Amir Johnson at the forwards.

- -

CENTRAL DIVISION

CHICAGO BULLS

Founded: 1966

NBA titles: 6 (1998, 1997, 1996, 1993, 1992, 1991)

Head coach: Tom Thibodeau

2013-14 record: 48-34 (wizards need only five games in first round of playoffs to oust Bulls )

This deep Bulls team could be the East’s next champion with everyone healthy. That starts with former league most valuable player Derrick Rose, hopefully back at full speed after the latest knee surgery. The Bulls need his scoring.

Forward Pau Gasol comes over from the Lakers with a title on his mind, teaming with excellent passer Joakim Noah and Mike Dunvleavy up front. The other guard, Jimmy Butler, needs to pick up his offense.

Let the debate begin: Bulls or Cavaliers best in the East?

- -

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Founded: 1970

NBA titles: None

Head coach: David Blatt

2013-14 record: 33-49 (Oh but wait till this season)

The King is back and has a court worthy of a crown.

The firepower starts with LeBron James who left the Miami Heat to return home to championship-starved northeast Ohio. High scoring Kevin Love joined the mix and returning point guard Kyrie Irving adds another 20 points.

The key will be how well they can play together. Even James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh needed adjustment time in Miami. Guard Dion Waiters seems a bit brash for such a high-caliber group and could face his own transition under former Euroleague coach David Blatt, whose lack of experience with the NBA also will be on the line.

- -

DETROIT PISTONS

Founded: 1941

NBA titles: 3 (2004, 1990, 1989)

Head coach: Stan Van Gundy

2013-14 record: 29-53 (Missed playoffs for fifth

consecutive season)

Former Orlando coach Stan Van Gundy has a new project, the development of young center Andrew Drummond. Just 21, Drummond has shown much promise with his rebounding yet needs work on his offense.

Shoot-happy Josh Smith will occupy the power forward spot this time. Caron Butler will be the other frontliner with Greg Monroe ready to step up. Brandon Jennings has never panned out at point guard, another reason the Pistons’ playoff skid will continue.

- -

INDIANA PACERS

Founded: 1967

NBA titles: None

Head coach: Frank Vogel

2013-14 record: 56-26 (Conference top seed edge Hawks in first round and take down Wizards in second before running into Miami roadblock in conference final)

The horrific injury that broke leading scorer Paul George’s right leg during a USA Basketball scrimmage in Las Vegas ended the Pacers’ chances of repeating as Eastern Conference top seed. They may struggle just to make the playoffs.

Even before George’s injury, the Pacers had lost starting guard Lance Stephenson, who decided to sign with Charlotte. Now it will be up to center Roy Hibbert and power forward David West to hold the team together.

- -

MILWAUKEE BUCKS

Founded: 1968

NBA titles: 1 (1971)

Head coach: Jason Kidd

2013-14 record: 15-67 (Went from making playoffs to worst record in NBA)

The young Bucks have new owners, a new coach and the strongest of candidates for rookie of the year in forward Jabari Parker. There’s no glitter to the team’s postseason hopes, though. Another long winter is coming to Milwaukee.

Major disappointment Larry Sanders, who lost time as the result of a thumb injury from a fight and a later marijuana suspension, is back at center along with the club leader in points, assists and steals, Brandon Knight at the point. Young Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo will start, most likely in the backcourt, although he is a reported six feet, 11 inches.

- -

SOUTHEAST DIVISION

ATLANTA HAWKS

Founded: 1946

NBA titles: 1 (1958 as St. Louis Hawks)

Head coach: Mike Budenholzer

2013-14 record: 38-44 (Sneaked into playoffs before falling to Indiana in game seven of first round)

The Hawks can only hope to play well after a turbulent offseason in which majority owner Bruce Levenson sent a racially charged email and general manager Danny Ferry made insensitive comments. Making the playoffs may not work out, though.

Solid center Al Horford returns after a season-ending tear of his right pectoral muscle in December with Paul Millsap at the power forward after carrying the frontcourt load well enough in Horford’s absence to become an All-Star. Jeff Teague has struggle with consistency at the point.

- -

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

Founded: 2004

NBA titles: None

Head coach: Steve Clifford

2013-14 record: 43-39 (Made playoffs for only second time since 2005 before Heat swept them in first round)

There’s a new buzz in Charlotte as the Michael Jordan-owned Hornets return to their original name. The arrival of guard Lance Stephenson should ensure more delight, including a second consecutive playoff appearance.

Center Al Jefferson, injured in the first playoff game with Miami, carries the offense inside with his 21.8 scoring average. New arrival Marvin Williams likely will join him up front. More consistency is needed from guard Kemba Walker, a 39.3 percent shooter. Defensive stopper Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s starting role could be on the block without more scoring.

- -

MIAMI HEAT

Founded: 1988

NBA titles: 3 (2013, 2012, 2006)

Head coach: Erik Spoelstra

2013-14 record: 54-28 (No three-peat for Heat as Spurs take them down in five games for NBA title. Miami had set up rematch with series wins over Charlotte, Brooklyn and Indiana)

LeBron is gone along with Ray Allen, Shane Battier and James Jones, greatly diminishing the Heat’s chances of another East title. Two of the Big Three that brought consecutive NBA titles to Miami -- center Chris Bosh and guard Dwyane Wade -- return. But it will be a new experience for both without James.

Wade needs to stay healthy and guard Mario Chalmers run the team. How new arrivals Luol Den, a two-time All-Star, and Josh McRoberts fit in at the forwards could be a playoff maker or breaker.

- -

ORLANDO MAGIC

Founded: 1989

NBA titles: None

Head coach: Jacque Vaughn

2013-14 record: 23-59 (The rut continues for Orlando)

Turnover-prone rookie Elfrid Payton takes over at the point for a team that has occupied the division cellar the last two seasons and had the fifth-highest negative point differential in the league. He will start in the backcourt with rookie of the year runner-up Victor Oladipo.

Orlando paid heavily for power forward Channing Frye and the team needs his leadership and outside shooting. Rookie forward Aaron Gordon appears to have a promising future and should see some action.

- -

WASHINGTON WIZARDS

Founded: 1961

NBA titles: 1 (1978 as the Washington Bullets)

Head coach: Randy Wittman

2013-14 record: 44-38 (Wizards top Bulls in five games in first round before falling to Indiana in six games)

The Wizards have built themselves into a team that could challenge for the East’s top spot. The backcourt with speedy John Wall and smooth shooting Bradley Beal is outstanding but the latter will miss the season’s start with a broken wrist, testing the Wizards’ depth there.

Up front Washington hopes to have power forward Nene back full-time after he missed parts of last season with a knee injury. Center Marcin Gortat was re-signed and the Wizards brought in the experienced Paul Pierce to man the other forward.