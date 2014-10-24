Brief profiles of Western Conference teams

(Reuters) - Following are brief profiles of the 15 teams in the National Basketball Association’s Western Conference ahead of the2014-15 season.

NORTHWEST DIVISION

DENVER NUGGETS

Founded: 1967

NBA titles: None

Head coach: Brian Shaw

2013-14 record: 36-46 (Finished fourth in division, did not make playoffs)

After missing the playoffs last season for the first time since 2003, the Nuggets are hoping to take a step forward with second-year coach Brian Shaw and some key acquisitions.

Denver traded for shooting guard Arron Afflalo in the off-season, a player who could complement point guard and leading scorer Ty Lawson, and will return sharpshooting Italian Danilo Gallinari who say out last season with an ACL injury.

- -

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Founded: 1989

NBA titles: None

Head coach: Flip Saunders

2013-14 record: 40-42 (Finished third in division, did not make playoffs)

It’s a new young era for the Timberwolves who pulled off a blockbuster trade that landed No. 1 overall draft pick Andrew Wiggins. The deal also brought 2013 top pick Anthony Bennett and forward Thaddeus Young, while franchise player Kevin Love was shipped to Cleveland to signal a new day for Minnesota.

Flip Saunders, who coached the T‘Wolves from 1995-2005, returns as coach. Expectations are low, but with a young roster and exciting Spanish point guard Ricky Rubio the team should be entertaining.

- -

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Founded: 1967

NBA titles: 1 (1979 as Seattle SuperSonics)

Head coach: Scott Brooks

2013-14 record: 59-23 (Won division, beat Memphis in first round of playoffs, beat Los Angeles Clippers in second round, lost to San Antonio in Western Conference Finals)

Reigning league MVP Kevin Durant is expected to miss the NBA’s first month with a foot fracture, placing an early challenge on one of the league’s title contending teams.

Without last season’s scoring champion, the Thunder will lean early on athletic point guard Russell Westbrook. Defensive anchor Serge Ibaka will be critical, along with up-and-comers Reggie Jackson and Jeremy Lamb as the Thunder positions for yet another playoff run.

- -

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Founded: 1970

NBA titles: 1 (1977)

Head coach: Terry Stotts

2013-14 record: 54-28 (Finished second in division, beat Houston in first round of playoffs, lost to San Antonio in second found)

The Blazers have a lot to be excited about as they develop behind All Star duo LaMarcus Aldridge and Damian Lillard. The point guard-big man combo earned valuable playoff experience a season ago when they reached the second round .

Veteran additions like guard Steve Blake and center Chris Kaman could strengthen the bench and allow Portland to take yet another step forward.

- -

UTAH JAZZ

Founded: 1974

NBA titles: None

Head coach: Quin Snyder

2013-14 record: 25-57 (Finished last in conference, did not make playoffs)

First-time head coach Quin Snyder will have to grow alongside his young roster as the Jazz rebuild with an inexperienced roster big on potential.

Utah drafted Australian Dante Exum, an exciting guard with great size, with their first-round pick along with guard Rodney Hood. The rookies will join a young core that includes recently re-signed leading scorer Gordon Hayward, big man Derrick Favors and second-year guard Trey Burke.

- -

PACIFIC DIVISION GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS Founded: 1946

NBA titles: 2 (1975, 1956 as Philadelphia Warriors)

Head coach: Steve Kerr

2013-14 record: 51-31 (Finished second in division, lost to Los Angeles Clippers in first round of playoffs)

Following the controversial firing of coach Mark Jackson, the Warriors will turn to another former player turned first-time coach in Steve Kerr.

Kerr intends to use his championship pedigree to install more discipline and organization to the Warriors’ talented roster. In guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the team has arguably the NBA’s top backcourt.

Golden State also added reserve guards Leandro Barbosa and Shaun Livingston, hoping the improved depth can lead to a deeper playoff push.

- -

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

Founded: 1970

NBA titles: None

Head coach: Doc Rivers

2013-14 record: 57-25 (Won division, beat Golden State in first round of playoffs, lost to Oklahoma City in second round)

With banished owner Donald Sterling out of the picture, the Clippers are free of distraction and will be held to the standard of a championship contender.

Chris Paul and Blake Griffin represent two of the top players in the NBA, but the duo has failed to advance past the second round of the playoffs in their three years together.

With athletic big man DeAndre Jordan, top reserve Jamal Crawford and the addition of reserve Spencer Hawes, the clock is ticking on coach Doc Rivers to lead the team to new heights.

- -

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

Founded: 1947

NBA titles: 16 (2010, 2009, 2002, 2001, 2000, 1988, 1987, 1985, 1982, 1980, 1972, 1954, 1953, 1952, 1950, 1949)

Head coach: Byron Scott

2013-14 record: 27-55 (Finished last in division, did not make playoffs)

The Lakers find themselves in the unfamiliar role of underdog, with an aging star, unproven roster and new coach.

Kobe Bryant played in just six games last season and the 19th year standout is competing against time. Former Lakers player Byron Scott has taken over as coach and will guide a team that has lost Pau Gasol.

Instead, veteran Carlos Boozer arrives to man the paint while guard Jeremy Lin also has been added to join an unsung group expected to have an uphill battle.

- -

PHOENIX SUNS

Founded: 1968

NBA titles: None

Head coach: Jeff Hornacek

2013-14 record: 48-34 (Finished third in division, did not make playoffs)

The Suns missed the playoffs by just one game last season, but with their collection of guards they may just punch their first post-season ticket since 2010.

Leading scorer Goran Dragic will be joined by Eric Bledsoe, who missed 39 games due to injury last season, and high-flyer Gerald Green. Phoenix also signed free agent point guard Isaiah Thomas giving Phoenix a speedy combination of guards sure to give teams problems. - -

SACRAMENTO KINGS

Founded: 1945

NBA titles: 1 (1951 as Rochester Royals)

Head coach: Mike Malone

2013-14 record: 28-54 (Finished fourth in division, did not make playoffs)

The Kings are coming off consecutive 54-loss seasons and will now have to cope with the loss of point guard Isaiah Thomas who signed with Phoenix.

Thomas was the team’s second leading scorer and leading assist man, and the Kings have signed guard Darren Collison to help fill the void. Leading scorer and rebounder DeMarcus Cousins is on the verge of becoming an All Star and will be aided by forward Rudy Gay, though the Kings are still a long way from being labeled a contender.

- -

SOUTHWEST DIVISION

DALLAS MAVERICKS

Founded: 1980

NBA titles: 1 (2011)

Head coach: Rick Carlisle

2013-14 record: 49-33 (Finished fourth in division, lost to San Antonio in first round of playoffs)

Center Tyson Chandler returns to Dallas where he helped them to an NBA championship in 2011, giving the Mavericks more of the veteran savvy they are known for.

Aging franchise face Dirk Nowitzki embodies that trait and he will now be joined by another sharpshooting forward in big free agent signing Chandler Parsons, who came from Houston. Parsons will give the team more punch alongside leading scorer Monta Ellis as the Mavericks try to scare the conference’s elite as they did by pushing NBA champion San Antonio to seven games during the 2014 playoffs.

- -

HOUSTON ROCKETS

Founded: 1967

NBA titles: 2 (1995, 1994)

Head coach Kevin McHale

2013-14 record: 54-28 (Finished second in division, lost to Portland in first round of playoffs)

The Rockets underachieved in their first year with All Star tandem James Harden and Dwight Howard, and after a tough off-season they may find it difficult to take a step forward.

Houston lost valuable forward Chandler Parsons, who signed with Dallas, traded away point guard Jeremy Lin, and failed to land free agent target Chris Bosh. Houston did sign forward Trevor Ariza who could help a defense in need of improvement. - -

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Founded: 1995

NBA titles: None

Head coach: Dave Joerger

2013-14 record: 50-32 (Finished third in division, lost to Oklahoma City in first round of playoffs)

The Grizzlies live and die with their post play, and that will not change as big men Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph control the paint.

Point guard Mike Conley keys the perimeter, and will now have forward Vince Carter to pass to as the old veteran has joined the team. Second-year coach Dave Joerger will be hoping his aging roster can stay healthy and continue to be post-season mainstays.

- -

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Founded: 1988

NBA titles: None

Head coach: Monty Williams

2013-14: 34-48 (Finished last in division, did not make playoffs)

If Anthony Davis is to take the next step into superstardom he will need his young team mates to make the leap with him.

The third-year All Star big man is loaded with potential as are supporting cast scorers Tyreke Evans and Eric Gordon. The Pelicans traded for center Omer Asik to help Davis patrol the lane, while point guard Jrue Holiday and forward Ryan Anderson are both returning from injuries that cut their promising seasons short.

- -

SAN ANTONIO SPURS

Founded: 1967

NBA titles 5 (2014, 2007, 2005, 2003, 1999)

Head coach: Gregg Popovich

2013-14: 62-20 (Won division, beat Dallas in first round of playoffs, beat Portland in second round, beat Oklahoma City in Western Conference Finals, beat Miami Heat for NBA title)

What will the Spurs do for an encore? They are hoping more of the same.

The familiar faces of coach Gregg Popovich, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili have become an institution in San Antonio. NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has inserted the team with new energy, and figures to continue expanding his role.

The Spurs have retained all of their key bench pieces and can now focus on trying to accomplish the rare feat that has eluded them – winning back-to-back titles.