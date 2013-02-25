Pistons guard Bynum suspended for punch

Detroit Pistons point guard Will Bynum (12) drives the ball past New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during their regulation NBA basketball game played in 02 Arena in London, England January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

(Reuters) - The Detroit Pistons will be without Will Bynum for their game on Monday against the playoff-bound Atlanta Hawks after the guard was suspended for one game for punching a rival player on Saturday.

Bynum was punished by the National Baskeball Association for striking Tyler Hansbrough of the Indiana Pacers in the stomach as he struggled to get around a pick set by Hansbrough during Detroit’s 90-72 loss to the Pacers.

Six-year NBA veteran Bynum is averaging 9.4 points and 3.8 assists a game coming off the bench for the Pistons (22-36), who will be short-handed against the visiting Hawks (31-23), who have the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference.