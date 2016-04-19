League fines Pistons coach Van Gundy for ref remarks

(Reuters) - The National Basketball Association fined Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy $25,000 on Monday for his criticism of the officiating during the Pistons defeat to Cleveland in their playoff opener.
Speaking to ESPN immediately after the Pistons lost 106-101 to the Cavaliers in Game One at Quicken Loans Arena on Sunday, Van Gundy said referees were reluctant to penalize Cleveland’s LeBron James, who “gets to do whatever he wants”.
“LeBron’s LeBron. They’re not going to call offensive fouls on him,” he said.
Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford