FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
League fines Pistons coach Van Gundy for ref remarks
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 19, 2016 / 2:10 AM / a year ago

League fines Pistons coach Van Gundy for ref remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy complains about a call during the third quarter in game one of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavs beat the Pistons 106-101. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The National Basketball Association fined Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy $25,000 on Monday for his criticism of the officiating during the Pistons defeat to Cleveland in their playoff opener.

Speaking to ESPN immediately after the Pistons lost 106-101 to the Cavaliers in Game One at Quicken Loans Arena on Sunday, Van Gundy said referees were reluctant to penalize Cleveland’s LeBron James, who “gets to do whatever he wants”.

“LeBron’s LeBron. They’re not going to call offensive fouls on him,” he said.

Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.