League fines Pistons coach Van Gundy for ref remarks

Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy complains about a call during the third quarter in game one of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavs beat the Pistons 106-101. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The National Basketball Association fined Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy $25,000 on Monday for his criticism of the officiating during the Pistons defeat to Cleveland in their playoff opener.

Speaking to ESPN immediately after the Pistons lost 106-101 to the Cavaliers in Game One at Quicken Loans Arena on Sunday, Van Gundy said referees were reluctant to penalize Cleveland’s LeBron James, who “gets to do whatever he wants”.

“LeBron’s LeBron. They’re not going to call offensive fouls on him,” he said.