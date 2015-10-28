Pistons beat Hawks in season opener

Oct 27, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) celebrates a play with forward Aron Baynes in the fourth quarter of their game against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Atlanta Hawks had no answer to Andre Drummond inside or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope outside as the Detroit Pistons got their season off to a winning start.

Drummond had 18 points and 19 rebounds, while Caldwell-Pope hit four three-pointers en route to scoring 21 points as the Pistons defeated the Hawks 106-94 in the opener for both teams.

Marcus Morris scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Ersan Ilyasova added 16 points. Both were making their Pistons debuts. Detroit guard Reggie Jackson contributed 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Dennis Schroder came off the bench to lead the Hawks with 20 points while Paul Millsap had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Jeff Teague scored 18 points.

The Pistons got off to a 5-23 start last season as they missed the playoffs yet again, while the Hawks set a franchise record with 60 regular-season victories and made the Eastern Conference finals.

Detroit scored the first eight points of the second half, completing a 12-0 run, and built their lead to 69-51 with about four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

The Pistons led 82-66 going into the fourth quarter after getting 11 points and six rebounds from Drummond in Detroit’s 34-point third period.

The Hawks climbed within 96-88 with two minutes remaining but could get no closer.

The Pistons made seven of their first 10 shots to build a 20-10 lead, but the Hawks scored the last nine points of the first quarter to tie it 25-25 and then stretched their run to 14-0 with the first five points of the second.

Detroit regained the lead on a three-pointer by Caldwell-Pope with about three minutes left in the second quarter and used a closing 14-4 run for a 48-43 lead at halftime.