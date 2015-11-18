Pistons rally to down James and the Cavaliers

Nov 17, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) guards Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the first quarter at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

AUBURN HILLS, Michigan (The Sports Xchange) - Andre Drummond powered for 25 points and 18 rebounds and the Detroit Pistons rallied from a 13-point, second-half deficit to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-99 on Tuesday night at The Palace.

The fourth-year center scored 10 fourth-quarter points as the Pistons (6-5) snapped a four-game losing streak. Point guard Reggie Jackson supplied 23 points, including six free throws in the final minute, along with 12 assists.

Power forward Ersan Ilyasova added 20 points and six rebounds and small forward Marcus Morris chipped in 14 points for Detroit.

Small forward LeBron James scored a game-high 30 points and passed Jerry West on the all-time scoring list but the Cavaliers (8-3) lost their second straight.

James reached the scoring milestone on a 3-pointer with 3:06 remaining in the first quarter. James needed 10 points to pass the Los Angeles Lakers legend for 19th place on the all-time scoring list. West finished his career with 25,192 points.

Power forward Kevin Love had 19 points and nine rebounds while guards J.R. Smith and Mo Williams tossed in 15 points apiece.

The Cavs opened up their biggest lead at 70-57 by starting the second half on a 14-2 run. Smith capped it off with his second 3-pointer in that span.

Morris’ four-point play with 4:48 left in the quarter pulled Detroit within six, 77-71. The Cavs were up by the same amount at 81-75 entering the final quarter.

When Ilyasova drilled an open 3-pointer with 5:26 remaining, Cleveland’s lead was just 89-88. Love hit a baseline shot to push the lead up to five but Drummond’s three-point play with 3:37 left got it back to two, 95-93.

Jackson’s pull-up jumper tied it and Drummond made one of two free throws with 2:07 left to give Detroit its first second-half lead, 98-97.

James turned the ball over in the final minute but Jackson missed a jumper. Center Timofey Mozgov misfired from the left side on Cleveland’s ensuing possession and Jackson hit two free throws with 21.3 seconds left.

James made a layup but Jackson matched those points with two more free throws. Smith missed from long-range and Jackson clinched the victory with two more free throws.

James was the only Cavs player in double figures by halftime but his 23 points were enough to give them a 56-55 lead.