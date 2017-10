Detroit Pistons forward Charlie Villanueva tosses a towel while sitting on the bench during the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Toronto December 27, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

(Reuters) - Detroit Pistons forward Charlie Villanueva has been fined $25,000 for a flagrant foul on Sacramento Kings guard Isaiah Thomas, the National Basketball Association said on Wednesday.

Villanueva was ejected for the foul, which occurred with four seconds left in the second quarter of Detroit’s 103-97 home win over Sacramento on Tuesday.