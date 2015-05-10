LeBron James buzzer-beater lifts Cavaliers to win over Bulls

May 10, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates with teammates after scoring the game winning basket in the second half of game four of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Forward LeBron James made a baseline jump shot as time expired to lift the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 86-84 win against the Chicago Bulls in Game Four of their Eastern Conference semi-final playoff series on Sunday.

James finished with 25 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists as the Cavaliers evened the best-of-seven series at two games apiece ahead of Game Five in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Teammates mobbed James after he drilled the shot from 21 feet along the left baseline.

It was the second consecutive buzzer-beater in the series. In Game Three, Rose banked in a three-pointer as time expired to win the game.

May 10, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Mike Dunleavy (34) is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) in the second half of game four of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland trailed by as many as 11 points in the second half before embarking on a 23-5 run that made it 80-73 with 4:03 remaining. Guard J.R. Smith sparked the turnaround with a trio of three-pointers early in the fourth quarter.

Center Timofey Mozgov contributed 15 points and nine rebounds for Cleveland.

Guard Derrick Rose led the Bulls with 31 points and four assists. Guard Jimmy Butler scored 19 points, and center Joakim Noah provided eight points with 15 rebounds.

Already beset by injuries, Cleveland sustained another scare when James rolled his left ankle with 3:36 remaining in the third quarter. He stayed down on the court for a couple of minutes but returned after a Cavaliers timeout.

Bulls forward Pau Gasol missed the game because of a strained left hamstring.