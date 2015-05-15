Cavs ease past Bulls into Eastern Conference finals

(The Sports Xchange) - Forward LeBron James compiled 15 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers eliminated the Chicago Bulls with a 94-73 win in Game Six of their Eastern Conference semi-final series on Thursday night.

Guard Matthew Dellavedova scored 19 points off the bench for Cleveland, who won the final three games of the series to clinch it 4-2. Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson added 13 points and 17 rebounds.

Cleveland advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 2008-09 campaign. The Cavaliers will meet the winner of the semi-final series between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards. Game One is scheduled for Wednesday.

Guard Jimmy Butler scored 20 points to lead the Bulls. Guard Derrick Rose contributed 14 points and six assists. Forward Pau Gasol managed eight points and five rebounds in his return from an injured hamstring.

The Cavaliers led by as many as 27 points in the fourth quarter, which they entered with a 73-60 advantage.

Cleveland guard Kyrie Irving watched most of the game from the bench after injuring his left knee with 9:47 remaining in the second quarter.

Irving cringed after stepping on Thompson’s foot and needed help to reach the locker room, but he returned to the bench several minutes later.

He was listed as probable to return but remained on the bench as the Cavaliers built a comfortable lead.

Cleveland led 58-44 at halftime after closing the second quarter on a 20-4 run with Irving on the bench.