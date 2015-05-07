Lebron leads Cavaliers past Bulls to tie up series

May 6, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots on Chicago Bulls forward Pau Gasol (16) during the third quarter in game two of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - LeBron James recorded 33 points, eight rebounds and five assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Chicago Bulls 106-91 on Wednesday to knot their Eastern Conference semi-final series at 1-1.

Bulls forward Pau Gasol, who tormented the Cavs with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Game One, was limited to 11 points and did not score his first basket until the final two minutes of the first half.

Chicago point guard Derrick Rose had 14 points and 10 assists but shot just 6-for-20 from the floor, while guard Jimmy Butler scored 18 points on 5-of-14 shooting.

The Bulls, however, return home for Game Three on Friday night holding home-court advantage in the best-of-seven series.

The Cavs never trailed, forcing seven turnovers in the first quarter and jumping out to 22-point lead late in the period before settling for a franchise record 38-18 lead at the first buzzer.

It was quite a contrast with Monday’s series opener, when the Bulls opened a 16-point lead in the first quarter and never trailed.

The Cavs were again without suspended guard J.R. Smith, and they temporarily lost Iman Shumpert in the third quarter to a left groin strain.

While Shumpert was being treated in the locker room, the Bulls chopped a 25-point deficit down to 11 in the third, but they could not get to within single digits.