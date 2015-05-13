James scores 38 as Cavaliers takes series lead over Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler (21) in the second quarter in game five of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Cleveland Cavaliers moved one win away from the Eastern Conference final after beating Chicago 106-101 in Game Five of their semi-final series on Tuesday.

Lebron James finished with 38 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, Kyrie Irving scored 25 points, and Iman Shumpert grabbed a crucial offensive rebound in the final minute as Cleveland took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

It is the first time either team won consecutive games in the series and the Cavaliers will attempt to close out Chicago on Thursday at the Bulls’ United Center.

If Chicago win then Game Seven would be played on Sunday in Cleveland.

The Bulls were again without forward Pau Gasol due to a hamstring injury, and forward Taj Gibson was ejected in the fourth quarter after an incident involving Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova led to both teams tangling under the basket.

Gibson appeared to push Dellavedova down while going for a rebound, while Dellavedova pinned Gibson’s left leg between both of his. Gibson kicked Dellavedova while trying to shake free and was ejected after officials separated both teams.

Chicago guard Jimmy Butler had 29 points and nine rebounds, including a pair of late three-pointers to give the Bulls hope, and guard Derrick Rose added 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. However, 12 of Rose’s points came in the first quarter.

The Bulls head home trying once again to stave off elimination from James, who has had a hand in ending Chicago’s season in three of the past five years.