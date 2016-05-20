James' triple-double powers Cavs to rout of Raptors

May 19, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball during the second half against the Toronto Raptors in game two of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavaliers won 108-89. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - LeBron James recorded his 15th post-season triple-double as he moved past Shaquille O‘Neal into fourth place on the all-time post-season scoring list in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 108-89 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday.

James had 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Kyrie Irving scored 26 points and Kevin Love had 19 points for the Cavs.

DeMar DeRozan scored 22 points to top Toronto, and James Johnson, Terrence Ross and Cory Joseph scored 11 apiece.

Kyle Lowry scored 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting for the Raptors, who go home in an 0-2 deficit for the first time this post-season.

Related Coverage King James still the best, says coach Lue

Game 3 is on Saturday in Toronto.

The Cavs scored 16 of the final 18 points in the first half after the game was tied at 46 with 4:05 left in the second quarter.

May 19, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) fouls Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half in game two of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavaliers won 108-89. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Raptors missed their last nine shots of the half while each member of the Cavs’ Big Three took turns extending the lead.

Lowry again struggled through a miserable shooting night, missing seven of his first eight shots before finally making a three-pointer with 8:31 left in the third quarter.

Slideshow (3 Images)

He was 5-for-20 shooting in this series prior to that basket, including missing his first 11 3-point attempts. He did not attempt his first three throws in the series until the fourth quarter Thursday.

The Cavs continue to storm through the East with little resistance. While the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder continue to fight in the West, the Cavs are winning playoff games by an average of more than 12 points.

Tristan Thompson had nine points and 12 rebounds for the Cavs, and Channing Frye scored 10 points off the bench.

Cleveland reserve guard Matthew Dellavedova limped out of the game after turning his ankle in the second half and did not return.