Celtics' Rondo banned one game for bumping referee

(Reuters) - Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo has been suspended one game for bumping into an official during his team’s playoff-opening loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the National Basketball Association said on Monday.

Rondo, who will serve his ban on Tuesday when the Eastern Conference quarter-final resumes, was given a foul for arguing a call during the final minute of Sunday’s 83-74 road loss and was ejected seconds later after chest-bumping the referee.

“As I was walking (toward him) I thought he stopped and my momentum carried me into him,” said the three-time All-Star, who had 20 points and 11 assists in Game One of the best-of-seven series. “I didn’t intentionally chest bump him but that’s what it appears to be.”