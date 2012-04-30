FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Celtics' Rondo banned one game for bumping referee
April 30, 2012 / 9:35 PM / 5 years ago

Celtics' Rondo banned one game for bumping referee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo lies on the sideline at the Celtics' bench during a timeout after suffering an injury in the third quarter of the Celtics' loss to the New York Knicks in their NBA basketball game in New York April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo has been suspended one game for bumping into an official during his team’s playoff-opening loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the National Basketball Association said on Monday.

Rondo, who will serve his ban on Tuesday when the Eastern Conference quarter-final resumes, was given a foul for arguing a call during the final minute of Sunday’s 83-74 road loss and was ejected seconds later after chest-bumping the referee.

“As I was walking (toward him) I thought he stopped and my momentum carried me into him,” said the three-time All-Star, who had 20 points and 11 assists in Game One of the best-of-seven series. “I didn’t intentionally chest bump him but that’s what it appears to be.”

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue

