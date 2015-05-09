Clippers rout Rockets to win Game Three

May 8, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jason Terry (31) is defended by Los Angeles Clippers forward Glen Davis (0) and forward Matt Barnes (22) during the first half in game three of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Los Angeles Clippers coasted to a 124-99 rout of the Houston Rockets in Game Three of their Western Conference semi-final on Friday.

Austin Rivers scored 25 points and sparked a pivotal second-half run, while J.J. Redick led all scorers with 31 points on 11-of-14 shooting from the field as the Clippers took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Clippers point guard Chris Paul returned after missing the opening two games of the series with a strained left hamstring, finishing with 12 points and seven assists and only one turnover in 23 minutes.

Blake Griffin had 22 points and 14 rebounds but committed seven of the Clippers’ 18 turnovers. Houston had 15.

All five Rockets starters scored in double figures, with MVP runner-up James Harden leading the way with 25 points and 11 assists. Dwight Howard had 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Rivers finished 10-of-13 from the floor and 3-of-6 from three-point range.

Houston guard Jason Terry was ejected with eight minutes left after a brief altercation with Griffin.

Game Four is on Sunday in Los Angeles.