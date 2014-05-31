Spoelstra slams speculation over Pacers coach Vogel's future

May 30, 2014; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra at a press conference before game six of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2014 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports - RTR3RKYY

MIAMI (Reuters) - Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said speculation over the future of Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel was “ridiculous” and was a poor reflection on the situation NBA coaches faced.

The Heat eliminated the Pacers from the playoffs for the third straight year and even before Friday’s 117-92 Game Six defeat, there had been some pundits suggesting Vogel might not be the man to lead them forward.

“If there is speculation about that, that’s ridiculous, and that’s the sad state of our profession,” Spoelstra told reporters.

“There were 13 job openings last year, and now it’s reaching almost double digits again this year. It’s absurd,” he added.

The Heat coach, hoping to seal a third straight NBA title, said Vogel’s achievements needed to be put in the context of a team that had struggled to reach the post-season before appointing the 40-year-old.

”They weren’t anybody before that. They’ve gotten better every single year. This year was probably the year they’ve had to deal with the most adversity, and they came out of it.

“Every time you’re about to count them out, they would have a jump and prove you wrong,” Spoelstra said.

VOGEL PROUD

Vogel was left, however, to conceded his team were just not up to the level of LeBron James and company.

The Pacers finished top of the Eastern Conference in the regular season, earning home court advantage for the clash with Miami but that edge was quickly eradicated with a Game Two defeat at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Indiana lost last year’s Eastern final to Miami having gone out to the Heat at the semi-final stage in 2012.

”I‘m proud of our team for having a heck of a season, winning 56 games, getting ourselves two wins from the NBA Finals, a chance to compete for it all.

”It’s bitterly disappointing to fall short of our goals, and it’s bitterly disappointing to lose to this team three years in a row. But we’re competing against the Michael Jordan of our era, the Chicago Bulls of our era.

”You have to tip your hats to them for the way they played this whole series.

Vogel said he was determined to build on the positive elements of this season.

”You just have to go into the off-season with the mindset that we’re going to reload, and we have a core, a system, a culture that’s going to give us a chance every year.

“We’ve got to make whatever adjustments we have to make to come back and be here again next year,” he said.