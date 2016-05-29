Curry keen to avoid another Game Seven letdown

May 28, 2016; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after hitting a three point shot during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game six of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Stephen Curry will get the chance to make up for one of the few disappointments of his career on Monday when the Golden State Warriors take on Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Seven of the Western Conference finals.

Curry, who became the first unanimous winner of the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award when he picked up the highest individual honor for a second straight season, lost his only previous appearance in a Game Seven in 2014.

The Warriors were beaten 126-121 by the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of that year’s playoffs, with Curry scoring 33 points.

“I’ve been in one so far in my career and it didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to,” Curry said. “We have another opportunity to get the job done on Monday.”

On Saturday, Curry bagged 29 points but his performance was overshadowed by that of backcourt mate Klay Thompson, who scored 41 in the Warriors’ 108-101 win in Oklahoma City that sent the best-of-seven series to a decider.

May 28, 2016; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Serge Ibaka (9) during the second quarter in game six of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

“We’ve got a lot of belief and a lot of heart, and we’ve given ourselves a chance to win this series,” said Curry, who scored just nine in the first half.

”That’s all we could ask for. There’s obviously a lot of excitement, but we still have one job to do.”

After falling behind 3-1 in the series against the Thunder, the Warriors now have history on their side.

Home teams are 100-24 in Game Sevens.

“It’s going to be a hard game,” Curry said. “If we thought tonight was hard, Game Sevens going to be even tougher. Everybody on both sides of the ball is going to leave it all out on the floor. It’s win or go home.

“So we can’t expect just because we’re at home that we can just show up and win.”