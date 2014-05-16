Profile of NBA's Eastern Conference finalists

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat, who will meet in the National Basketball Association’s best-of-seven Eastern Conference final starting on Sunday.
Founded: 1967
Home arena: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Regular season record: 56-26
How they qualified: Finished first overall in East
Head coach: Frank Vogel
Top playoffs scorer: Paul George (21.9 points per game)
Top playoffs rebounder: Paul George (8.7 rebounds per game)
NBA Finals appearances: One (2000)
NBA championships: None
Founded: 1988
Home arena: American Airlines Arena
Regular season record: 54-28
How they qualified: Finished second overall in East
Head coach: Erik Spoelstra
Top playoffs scorer: LeBron James (30 points per game)
Top playoffs rebounder: LeBron James (7.1 rebounds per games)
NBA Finals appearances: Four (2013, 2012, 2011, 2006)
NBA championships: Three (2006, 2012, 2013)
