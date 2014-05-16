Profile of NBA's Eastern Conference finalists

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat, who will meet in the National Basketball Association’s best-of-seven Eastern Conference final starting on Sunday.

INDIANA PACERS

Founded: 1967

Home arena: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Regular season record: 56-26

How they qualified: Finished first overall in East

Head coach: Frank Vogel

Top playoffs scorer: Paul George (21.9 points per game)

Top playoffs rebounder: Paul George (8.7 rebounds per game)

NBA Finals appearances: One (2000)

NBA championships: None

- -

MIAMI HEAT

Founded: 1988

Home arena: American Airlines Arena

Regular season record: 54-28

How they qualified: Finished second overall in East

Head coach: Erik Spoelstra

Top playoffs scorer: LeBron James (30 points per game)

Top playoffs rebounder: LeBron James (7.1 rebounds per games)

NBA Finals appearances: Four (2013, 2012, 2011, 2006)

NBA championships: Three (2006, 2012, 2013)