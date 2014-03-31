Factbox: National Basketball Association playoff race

(Reuters) - State of play in the National Basketball Association playoff race before the regular season ends on April 16.
The top eight teams from each conference qualify for the postseason (x-clinched playoff berth, e-eliminated from playoffs contention).
1. x-Indiana Pacers
2. x-Miami Heat
3. X-Toronto Raptors
4. x-Chicago Bulls
5. Brooklyn Nets
6. Washington Wizards
7. Charlotte Bobcats
8. Atlanta Hawks
9. New York Knicks
10. Cleveland Cavaliers
11. Detroit Pistons
12. Boston Celtics
13. e-Orlando Magic
14. e-Philadelphia 76ers
15. e-Milwaukee Bucks
1. x-San Antonio Spurs
2. x-Oklahoma City Thunder
3. x-Los Angeles Clippers
4. Houston Rockets
5. Portland Trail Blazers
6. Golden State Warriors
7. Phoenix Suns
8. Dallas Mavericks
9. Memphis Grizzlies
10. Minnesota Timberwolves
11. e-New Orleans Pelicans
12. e-Denver Nuggets
13. e-Los Angeles Lakers
14. e-Sacramento Kings
15. e-Utah Jazz
