#Sports News
March 31, 2014 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

Factbox: National Basketball Association playoff race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - State of play in the National Basketball Association playoff race before the regular season ends on April 16.

The top eight teams from each conference qualify for the postseason (x-clinched playoff berth, e-eliminated from playoffs contention).

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. x-Indiana Pacers

2. x-Miami Heat

3. X-Toronto Raptors

4. x-Chicago Bulls

5. Brooklyn Nets

6. Washington Wizards

7. Charlotte Bobcats

8. Atlanta Hawks

- -

9. New York Knicks

10. Cleveland Cavaliers

11. Detroit Pistons

12. Boston Celtics

13. e-Orlando Magic

14. e-Philadelphia 76ers

15. e-Milwaukee Bucks

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. x-San Antonio Spurs

2. x-Oklahoma City Thunder

3. x-Los Angeles Clippers

4. Houston Rockets

5. Portland Trail Blazers

6. Golden State Warriors

7. Phoenix Suns

8. Dallas Mavericks

- -

9. Memphis Grizzlies

10. Minnesota Timberwolves

11. e-New Orleans Pelicans

12. e-Denver Nuggets

13. e-Los Angeles Lakers

14. e-Sacramento Kings

15. e-Utah Jazz

Compiled by Frank Pingue; editing by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
