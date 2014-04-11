FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Basketball Association playoff race
#Sports News
April 11, 2014 / 4:34 PM / 3 years ago

National Basketball Association playoff race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - State of play in the National Basketball Association playoff race before the regular season ends on Wednesday.

The top eight teams from each conference qualify for the postseason (x-clinched playoff berth, e-eliminated from playoffs contention).

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. x-Indiana Pacers

2. x-Miami Heat

3. x-Toronto Raptors

4. x-Chicago Bulls

5. x-Brooklyn Nets

6. x-Charlotte Bobcats

7. x-Washington Wizards

8. Atlanta Hawks

- -

9. New York Knicks

10. e-Cleveland Cavaliers

11. e-Detroit Pistons

12. e-Boston Celtics

13. e-Orlando Magic

14. e-Philadelphia 76ers

15. e-Milwaukee Bucks

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. x-San Antonio Spurs

2. x-Oklahoma City Thunder

3. x-Los Angeles Clippers

4. x-Houston Rockets

5. x-Portland Trail Blazers

6. Golden State Warriors

7. Phoenix Suns

8. Dallas Mavericks

- -

9. Memphis Grizzlies

10. e-Minnesota Timberwolves

11. e-Denver Nuggets

12. e-New Orleans Pelicans

13. e-Sacramento Kings

14. e-Los Angeles Lakers

15. e-Utah Jazz

Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
