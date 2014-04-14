(Reuters) - State of play in the National Basketball Association playoff race before the regular season ends on Wednesday.
The top eight teams from each conference qualify for the postseason (x-clinched playoff berth, e-eliminated from playoffs contention).
1. x-Indiana Pacers
2. x-Miami Heat
3. x-Toronto Raptors
4. x-Chicago Bulls
5. x-Brooklyn Nets
6. x-Washington Wizards
7. x-Charlotte Bobcats
8. x-Atlanta Hawks
9. e-New York Knicks
10. e-Cleveland Cavaliers
11. e-Detroit Pistons
12. e-Boston Celtics
13. e-Orlando Magic
14. e-Philadelphia 76ers
15. e-Milwaukee Bucks
1. x-San Antonio Spurs
2. x-Oklahoma City Thunder
3. x-Los Angeles Clippers
4. x-Houston Rockets
5. x-Portland Trail Blazers
6. x-Golden State Warriors
7. x-Dallas Mavericks
8. Memphis Grizzlies
9. Phoenix Suns
10. e-Minnesota Timberwolves
11. e-Denver Nuggets
12. e-New Orleans Pelicans
13. e-Sacramento Kings
14. e-Los Angeles Lakers
15. e-Utah Jazz
Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Gene Cherry