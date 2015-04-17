Factbox: Interesting facts about the 2015 playoffs

(Reuters) - Some interesting facts about the National Basketball Association’s postseason:

* The Boston Celtics (40-42) and Brooklyn Nets (38-44) both qualified for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference despite posting losing records during the 2014-15 NBA regular season.

* The Oklahoma City Thunder (45-37) missed out on the final Western Conference playoff berth due to a tiebreaker, making them the only team with a winning record not in the postseason.

* Four playoff coaches are in their first year with current team: Lionel Hollins (Brooklyn), David Blatt (Cleveland), Steve Kerr (Golden State) and Jason Kidd (Milwaukee)

* The 16-team tournament will feature four teams that failed to qualify for the postseason last year: Boston, Cleveland, Milwaukee, New Orleans.

* Six of the 16 playoff teams have never won a league championship: Brooklyn, Cleveland, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis, New Orleans, Toronto.

* Westgate SuperBook calls Cleveland the 9-4 favorite to win the NBA’s Larry O‘Brien Championship Trophy. Golden State, who finished first overall, draws 4-1 odds at SuperBook.