FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Interesting facts about the 2015 playoffs
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 17, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

Factbox: Interesting facts about the 2015 playoffs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Some interesting facts about the National Basketball Association’s postseason:

* The Boston Celtics (40-42) and Brooklyn Nets (38-44) both qualified for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference despite posting losing records during the 2014-15 NBA regular season.

* The Oklahoma City Thunder (45-37) missed out on the final Western Conference playoff berth due to a tiebreaker, making them the only team with a winning record not in the postseason.

* Four playoff coaches are in their first year with current team: Lionel Hollins (Brooklyn), David Blatt (Cleveland), Steve Kerr (Golden State) and Jason Kidd (Milwaukee)

* The 16-team tournament will feature four teams that failed to qualify for the postseason last year: Boston, Cleveland, Milwaukee, New Orleans.

* Six of the 16 playoff teams have never won a league championship: Brooklyn, Cleveland, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis, New Orleans, Toronto.

* Westgate SuperBook calls Cleveland the 9-4 favorite to win the NBA’s Larry O‘Brien Championship Trophy. Golden State, who finished first overall, draws 4-1 odds at SuperBook.

Compiled by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.