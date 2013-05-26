FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spurs one game away from Finals after huge comeback win
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
May 26, 2013

Spurs one game away from Finals after huge comeback win

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan (C) celebrates with teammate Tony Parker (L) and Kawhi Leonard during overtime in Game 3 of their NBA Western Conference final playoff basketball series against the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis, Tennessee May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone

(Reuters) - The San Antonio Spurs are just one win away from the NBA Finals after coming back from an 18-point deficit to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 104-93 in overtime in Memphis on Saturday.

The Spurs lead the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals 3-0 after the victory and can sweep into the title series for the first time since 2007 with another win on Monday.

The Grizzlies led 29-11 late in the first quarter but were worn down across the rest of the game, with the Spurs taking their first lead in the fourth quarter.

The two sides were locked at 86-86 in regulation after the Grizzlies could not score the winning basket in the final seconds.

The Spurs then kicked away again in overtime as Tony Parker led the way with 26 points, Tim Duncan scored 24 points and pulled down 10 rebounds while Manu Ginobli chipped in with 19 points and seven rebounds to give the Spurs one foot in the finals.

Five Grizzlies scored in double figures with Mike Conley producing a team high 20 points, Marc Gasol posted 16 with 14 rebounds while Quincy Pondexter added 15 from the bench, but it was not enough as they lost at home for the first time in the playoffs.

Reporting by Ben Everill in Del Mar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
