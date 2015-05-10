Memphis wins at home to take series lead

May 9, 2015; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Carter (15) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston (34) during game three of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Memphis Grizzlies held off a late charge by the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night at FedExForum for a 99-89 victory and a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series.

Grizzlies power forward Zach Randolph scored 22 points and center Marc Gasol posted a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Gasol did most of his work in the first half, but he hit a jumper that beat the shot clock with 2:06 left to hike the Grizzlies’ lead to 93-85. Gasol fouled out with 1:45 left.

Golden State, which trailed by 19 points early in the fourth quarter, got to within four at 88-84 with 3:15 to play on a Harrison Barnes layup (16 points, six rebounds). But Memphis closed on an 11-5 run to seal the victory.

Warriors guard and NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry finished with 23 points and six assists. But Curry was just 8 of 21 from the floor and 2 of 10 from 3-point range.

May 9, 2015; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors center Festus Ezeli (31) during game three of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Warriors guard Klay Thompson scored 20 points, going 8 of 13 from the field and 3 of 6 from behind the arc.

Slideshow (3 Images)

After making 20 turnovers in the Game 2 loss, Golden State committed 17 more turnovers in Game 3 that led to 22 Memphis points.

The Grizzlies had their largest lead with 10:38 left in the fourth quarter when Randolph knocked down a step-back jumper for an 83-64 lead.

Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley, who again played with a mask because of a facial injury, had 11 points and five assists. Guard Courtney Lee finished with 11 points and four assists.

When an NBA team takes a 2-1 lead in a best-of-seven series, that team goes on to win the series 81.7 percent of the time.