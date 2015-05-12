FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Curry spices up Warriors in series-tying win over Grizzlies
#Sports News
May 12, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

Curry spices up Warriors in series-tying win over Grizzlies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) goes to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Carter (15) during the game in game four of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Golden State Warriors beat Memphis Grizzlies 101-84. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Stephen Curry lived up to his Most Valuable Player status with 33 points as the Golden State Warriors brushed aside the Memphis Grizzlies 101-84 at FedExForum on Monday to even their Western Conference semi-final series at 2-2.

Curry shot 11-for-22 from the floor, including 4-for-9 from three-point range, as well as adding eight rebounds and five assists. It was the point guard’s fourth 30-point game of the 2015 post-season.

The Warriors led by as many as 26 points in the third quarter and were never threatened after the interval as the top seeds secured a vital road win in the best-of-seven series.

The Grizzlies were simply unable to keep pace with the Warriors, their last lead coming at the 7:52 mark in the first quarter when a three-pointer by point guard Mike Conley (10 points, seven assists and three steals) gave Memphis a 9-8 edge.

Memphis had hoped to continue building on the strong defensive play that led to victories in the second and third games of the series when they restricted Golden State to 23 percent shooting from three-point range.

On Monday, however, the Warriors rediscovered their outside shooting, hitting 14-of-33 (42.4 percent) from long distance as four Golden State players made at least three three-pointers.

Warriors forward Draymond Green scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds, guard Klay Thompson finished with 15 points, and reserve swingman Andre Iguodala contributed 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Overall, the Warriors made 38-of-80 shots from the field (47.5 percent). Memphis hit 33-of-88 shots (37.5 percent), including just 4-of-18 three-point attempts.

Center Marc Gasol finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Forward Zach Randolph added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and forward Jeff Green also scored 12 points.

Editing by Cameron French/John O'Brien

