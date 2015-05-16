Warriors advance to West final

May 15, 2015; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) attempts a shot in the second quarter defended by Golden State Warriors forward Harrison Barnes (40) in game six of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - In less than three minutes, the Golden State Warriors went from nearly allowing the Memphis Grizzlies to erase a 15-point deficit to cruising to a 108-95 series-clinching victory in GameSix of the Western Conference semi-finals on Friday.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry’s 62-foot heave as time expired in the third quarter capped an 11-4 scoring run over the final 2:37 of the period and gave Golden State a 76-68 lead going into a fourth quarter, where they rolled to advance to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 1976.

The Warriors will face either the Houston Rockets or Los Angeles Clippers in the conference finals.

Curry finished with 32 points, with 24 of them coming on 8-of-13 shooting from three-point range.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson had 20 points and forward Draymond Green had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

May 15, 2015; Memphis, TN, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) passes to guard Shaun Livingston (34) as Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) defends in the third quarter of game six of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at FedExForum.

Memphis got a team-high 21 points and 15 rebounds from Marc Gasol and 16 points from veteran swingman Vince Carter.

But the Grizzlies, looking to force a Game Seven at Golden State on Sunday, shot just 37.4 percent from the field and made just 4-of-16 three-point attempts.

Still, they managed to cut a 15-point first-half deficit down to one with 3:55 left in the third quarter.

But Warriors reserve Andre Iguodola (nine points, seven assists, six rebounds) answered with a three-pointer with 2:37 left to push Golden State’s lead back to four.

Festus Ezeli followed with a layup, Iguodola made another there and then Curry stuck the dagger into Memphis with his 62-foot shot to end the period.