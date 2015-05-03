Wizards use second-half rally to top Hawks

May 3, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Kyle Korver (26) and forward Paul Millsap (4) in the second quarter in game one of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY

Atlanta - The Washington Wizards withstood a sizzling start from the Atlanta Hawks and rallied in the second half for a 104-98 win Sunday in Game One of an Eastern Conference semi-final series.

Guard Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 28 points, but injured his right ankle early in the fourth quarter and needed treatment before returning for the final three minutes.

Forward DeMarre Carroll led the Hawks with 24 points, 19 coming in a big first half that saw Atlanta lead by as many as 11.

Game Two of the series is Tuesday night in Atlanta.

Washington point guard John Wall also played through an injury. Wall took a hard foul late in the first half and was grabbing his left wrist in pain. He finished with 18 points and 13 assists.

May 3, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) drives past Atlanta Hawks guard Kyle Korver (26) in the second quarter in game one of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY

It was a quick turnaround for the Hawks, who did not finish off the Brooklyn Nets in their first-round series until Friday night.

The Wizards swept the Toronto Raptors in the first round and had a full week to rest. It showed in the second half.

Washington trimmed a 10-point halftime deficit to two heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks did not hit a field goal for the first five and half minutes in the fourth quarter.

Beal gave the Wizards their first lead since the first quarter on a three-pointer that put Washington up 85-83 with 10 minutes left in the game.