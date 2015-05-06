Hawks break Wizards' unbeaten spell to level series

May 5, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Al Horford (15) is defended by Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) during the second half in game two of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena. The Hawks defeated the Wizards 106-90. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Forward DeMarre Carroll led five double-figure scorers with 22 points as the Atlanta Hawks used an 11-2 run midway through the final quarter to pull away for 106-90 Game Two victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

After wilting late in Game One, the Eastern Conference top seeds remained solid all the way to the final buzzer to ensure their best-of-seven second-round playoff series will head to Washington tied up at 1-1.

The Wizards, who rallied for a 104-98 victory in Sunday’s opener, had guard John Wall sidelined by an injured left wrist and his replacement Ramon Sessions scored 21 points but Washington only led once, 7-6 early in the contest.

The Wizards shot just 12 free throws, making seven of them, and lost for the first time in the post-season after sweeping Toronto in the first round.

Forward Paul Millsap and center Al Horford each scored 18 points for the Hawks, with the former also grabbing 11 rebounds.

Guard Bradley Beal had 20 points for the Wizards, while forwards Paul Pierce and Otto Porter scored 15 points apiece. Center Marcin Gortat fouled out in the fourth quarter with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Game Three is in Washington on Saturday, giving Wall extra time to heal. The Hawks could also benefit from the break after only finishing off their first-round series against Brooklyn on Friday.