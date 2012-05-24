Heat's Haslem suspended for Game 6 of East semi-final

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem drives to the basket against the Phoenix Suns in the first half during their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Bob Sullivan

(Reuters) - Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem has been banned for Game Six of the Eastern Conference semi-final after a review of his flagrant foul against the Indiana Pacers, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Wednesday.

The league suspended Haslem for “striking the head and shoulders” of Indiana’s Tyler Hansbrough during the second quarter of Miami’s 115-83 win on Tuesday.

Haslem’s team mate Dexter Pittman, a rarely used back-up, was suspended for three games for his elbow on Pacers guard Lance Stephenson in the same game.

Stephenson had been at the centre of some controversy after Game Three in the series when he appeared to make a ‘choker’ gesture directed at Miami’s LeBron James after the three-times NBA Most Valuable Player missed a free throw.

The idea that Pittman might have been settling scores was given some strength as TV replays showed him winking after the challenge.

Miami leads the best-of-seven series 3-2 with Game Six set for Thursday in Indianapolis.