Heat finally beat Nets, still unbeaten in playoffs

(Reuters) - The Miami Heat reversed their regular season form against Brooklyn and dispatched the Nets 107-86 in the opening game of their Eastern Conference second round series on Tuesday. The Heat had lost all four meetings with the Nets during the regular season, but the two-time defending NBA champions have been dominant in the playoffs, improving to 5-0 after whitewashing Charlotte in the opening round.

LeBron James led the way with 22 points, Ray Allen scored 19 off the bench and Miami outsourced Brooklyn 61-43 in the second half to run away with the win. Nets forwards Paul Pierce (eight points) and Kevin Garnett (zero points, four rebounds) were non-factors. Game Two of the best-of-seven series is on Thursday, again in Miami.