Hawks soar over Nets to seal series victory

(The Sports Xchange) - Paul Millsap collected 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists as the Atlanta Hawks closed out their first round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets with a 111-87 road victory in Game Six on Friday.
Kyle Korver had his best postseason game from behind the arc by hitting six three-pointers while scoring 20 points for Atlanta, who advanced past the first round for the first time since 2011 with a 4-2 victory in the best-of-seven series.
DeMarre Carroll finished with 20 points and point guard Jeff Teague set a playoff career-best with 13 assists.
The Hawks will host the Washington Wizards in Game One of the Eastern Conference semi-finals on Sunday.
Brook Lopez scored 19 points for the Nets, who were two wins away from becoming the sixth eighth seed to win a first-round series and the second team with a losing regular-season record (38-44) to win a postseason series.
The Nets had won Games Three and Four at home to make things interesting against top-seeded Atlanta but were unable to match the Hawks in the final two contests.
After falling behind early, the Hawks led for the final 45:31 and left little doubt about the outcome, outscoring Brooklyn 41-21 in the third quarter to blow the game wide open.
Editing by John O'Brien