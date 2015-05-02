FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hawks soar over Nets to seal series victory
#Sports News
May 2, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

Hawks soar over Nets to seal series victory

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1, 2015; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Atlanta Hawks power forward Paul Millsap (4) controls the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter of game six of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. The Hawks defeated the Nets 111-87 to win the series 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Paul Millsap collected 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists as the Atlanta Hawks closed out their first round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets with a 111-87 road victory in Game Six on Friday.

Kyle Korver had his best postseason game from behind the arc by hitting six three-pointers while scoring 20 points for Atlanta, who advanced past the first round for the first time since 2011 with a 4-2 victory in the best-of-seven series.

DeMarre Carroll finished with 20 points and point guard Jeff Teague set a playoff career-best with 13 assists.

The Hawks will host the Washington Wizards in Game One of the Eastern Conference semi-finals on Sunday.

Brook Lopez scored 19 points for the Nets, who were two wins away from becoming the sixth eighth seed to win a first-round series and the second team with a losing regular-season record (38-44) to win a postseason series.

The Nets had won Games Three and Four at home to make things interesting against top-seeded Atlanta but were unable to match the Hawks in the final two contests.

After falling behind early, the Hawks led for the final 45:31 and left little doubt about the outcome, outscoring Brooklyn 41-21 in the third quarter to blow the game wide open.

Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
