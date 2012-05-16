FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lakers' Ebanks and Bynum each fined by the league
May 16, 2012 / 6:45 PM / in 5 years

Lakers' Ebanks and Bynum each fined by the league

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Lakers players Devin Ebanks and Andrew Bynum were each fined by the National Basketball Association for separate violations, the league said on Wednesday.

Ebanks was fined $25,000 for his actions before and after his ejection from the Lakers’ 119-90 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening game of their Western Conference semi-final series on Monday.

The Lakers forward was ejected for drawing a technical foul with 2:18 to play after walking up to a scrum for the ball when the whistle had already been blown.

Center Bynum was fined $15,000 for failing to make himself available to the media after the Lakers’ practice on Tuesday.

Game Two of the best-of-seven series between the third-seeded Lakers and the second-seeded Thunder is in Oklahoma City later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue

