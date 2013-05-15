Pacers smother Knicks again in 93-82 win

Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (24) shoots the ball as New York Knicks guard Jason Kidd defends during the first half of an NBA Eastern Conference second round playoff basketball game in Indianapolis, Indiana May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brent Smith

(Reuters) - Indiana grabbed a 3-1 lead over the New York Knicks in their Eastern Conference second round series on Tuesday, the Pacers suffocating the Knicks on defense and winning the battle of the boards en route to a 93-82 victory.

Game Five is in New York on Thursday when the Knicks will have to win to stay alive in the series, while the Pacers can reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

The Knicks, who scored just 71 points in an 11-point loss on Saturday, failed to show much sign of urgency on Tuesday and trailed by 14 at halftime.

George Hill scored 26 points for Indiana, who outrebounded the Knicks 54-36 and held them to just 35 percent shooting from the field.

Carmelo Anthony scored a team-high 24 points and had nine rebounds but made just nine of 23 shots, while a misfiring J.R. Smith shot 7-for-22.

Paul George added 18 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for Indiana, who are a perfect 5-0 at home in the playoffs.