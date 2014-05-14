FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wizards blow out Pacers to keep series alive
May 14, 2014 / 3:10 AM / 3 years ago

Wizards blow out Pacers to keep series alive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

dMay 13, 2014; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (4) reacts to a play during a game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Washington defeats Indiana 102-79. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Washington Wizards staved off elimination with a dominant 102-79 win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, narrowing the deficit to 3-2 in their NBA Eastern Conference semi-final series.

Marcin Gortat produced 31 points and 16 rebounds and John Wall stepped up with 27 points to lead the Wizards to a blowout win and at least another night of basketball this season.

Having blown a 19-point second-half lead in the previous game, the Wizards were not about to be run down again, turning a seven-point halftime lead into a 24-point cushion through three quarters.

From there they cruised to victory, holding Roy Hibbert to just four points and two rebounds for the top-seeded Pacers.

David West top scored for Indiana with 17.

Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

