Pacers down Heat in Game One

May 18, 2014; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers forward David West (21) dunks against Miami Heat guard Ray Allen (34) and center Chris Bosh (1) in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana defeats Miami 107-96. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters - The Indiana Pacers delivered one of their most balanced performances in a shaky post-season to beat the Miami Heat 107-96 on Sunday in Game One of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Pacers have not always been at their best in escaping the first two rounds of the playoffs, but against the defending champion Heat they again looked like the top seeds and took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Paul George scored a team-high 24 points and had seven assists as Indiana had six players in double-figures on their home floor.

Dwyane Wade led Miami with 27 points and LeBron James put up 25 and 10 rebounds but the Heat trailed for the entire game. Indiana led by 10 at halftime and their advantage swelled to as much as 19 in the second half.

David West and Roy Hibbert tallied 19 points apiece for the Pacers.

