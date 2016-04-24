Pacers beat Raptors in Game Four to even series at 2-2

Apr 23, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) shoots defended by Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the fourth quarter of game four of the first round of the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. : Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Indiana Pacers never trailed en route to a 100-83 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday that evened their Eastern Conference series at 2-2.

Center Ian Mahinmi had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Pacers, while George Hill also scored 22 points in a one-sided Game Four in Indianapolis.

A Solomon Hill three-pointer with 3:19 remaining gave Indiana a commanding 93-74 lead against a Raptors team that struggled with turnovers and field-goal shooting.

Paul George added 19 points for Indiana, which shot 47 percent from the field.

Jonas Valanciunas led the Raptors with 16 points.

Toronto was guilty of 19 turnovers, which Indiana converted into 25 points. The Raptors shot only 36.5 percent (27 of 74).

Game Five is in Toronto on Tuesday.

Related Coverage Frenchman Mahinmi has career game for Pacers