Pacers beat Raptors in Game Four to even series at 2-2
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Sports News
April 23, 2016 / 10:17 PM / a year ago

Pacers beat Raptors in Game Four to even series at 2-2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 23, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) shoots defended by Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the fourth quarter of game four of the first round of the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. : Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Indiana Pacers never trailed en route to a 100-83 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday that evened their Eastern Conference series at 2-2.

Center Ian Mahinmi had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Pacers, while George Hill also scored 22 points in a one-sided Game Four in Indianapolis.

A Solomon Hill three-pointer with 3:19 remaining gave Indiana a commanding 93-74 lead against a Raptors team that struggled with turnovers and field-goal shooting.

Paul George added 19 points for Indiana, which shot 47 percent from the field.

Jonas Valanciunas led the Raptors with 16 points.

Toronto was guilty of 19 turnovers, which Indiana converted into 25 points. The Raptors shot only 36.5 percent (27 of 74).

Game Five is in Toronto on Tuesday.

