Profiles of NBA Eastern Conference playoff teams

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Eastern Conference teams that qualified for the 2014 National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs:

INDIANA PACERS

Regular season record: 56-26

How they qualified: Won Central Division

Head coach: Frank Vogel

Top scorer: Paul George (21.7 points per game)

Top rebounder: Lance Stephenson (7.2 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: None

Joined NBA: 1976

- -

MIAMI HEAT

Regular season record: 54-28

How they qualified: Won Southeast Division

Head coach: Erik Spoelstra

Top scorer: LeBron James (27.1 points per game)

Top rebounder: LeBron James (6.9 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: Three (2006, 2012, 2013)

Joined NBA: 1988

- -

TORONTO RAPTORS

Regular season record: 48-34

How they qualified: Won Atlantic Division

Head coach: Dwane Casey

Top scorer: DeMar DeRozan (22.7 points per game)

Top rebounder: Jonas Valanciunas (8.8 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: None

Joined NBA: 1995

- -

CHICAGO BULLS

Regular season record: 48-34

How they qualified: Fourth in East

Head coach: Tom Thibodeau

Top scorer: D.J. Augustin (14.9 points per game)

Top rebounder: Joakim Noah (11.3 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: Six (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998)

Joined NBA: 1966

- -

WASHINGTON WIZARDS

Regular season record: 44-38

How they qualified: Fifth in East

Head coach: Randy Wittman

Top scorer: John Wall (19.3 points per game)

Top rebounder: Marcin Gortat (9.5 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: One (1978)

Joined NBA: 1961

- -

BROOKLYN NETS

Regular season record: 44-38

How they qualified: Sixth in East

Head coach: Jason Kidd

Top scorer: Joe Johnson (15.8 points per game)

Top rebounder: Kevin Garnett (6.6 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: None

Joined NBA: 1976

- -

CHARLOTTE BOBCATS

Regular season record: 43-39

How they qualified: Seventh in East

Head coach: Steve Clifford

Top scorer: Al Jefferson (21.8 points per game)

Top rebounder: Al Jefferson (10.8 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: None

Joined NBA: 2004

- -

ATLANTA HAWKS

Regular season record: 38-44

How they qualified: Eighth in East

Head coach: Mike Budenholzer

Top scorer: Al Horford (18.6 points per game)

Top rebounder: Paul Millsap (8.5 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: One (*1958)

Joined NBA: 1949

- -

*As St. Louis Hawks