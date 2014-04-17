FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Profiles of NBA Eastern Conference playoff teams
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 17, 2014 / 7:55 PM / 3 years ago

Profiles of NBA Eastern Conference playoff teams

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Eastern Conference teams that qualified for the 2014 National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs:

INDIANA PACERS

Regular season record: 56-26

How they qualified: Won Central Division

Head coach: Frank Vogel

Top scorer: Paul George (21.7 points per game)

Top rebounder: Lance Stephenson (7.2 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: None

Joined NBA: 1976

- -

MIAMI HEAT

Regular season record: 54-28

How they qualified: Won Southeast Division

Head coach: Erik Spoelstra

Top scorer: LeBron James (27.1 points per game)

Top rebounder: LeBron James (6.9 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: Three (2006, 2012, 2013)

Joined NBA: 1988

- -

TORONTO RAPTORS

Regular season record: 48-34

How they qualified: Won Atlantic Division

Head coach: Dwane Casey

Top scorer: DeMar DeRozan (22.7 points per game)

Top rebounder: Jonas Valanciunas (8.8 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: None

Joined NBA: 1995

- -

CHICAGO BULLS

Regular season record: 48-34

How they qualified: Fourth in East

Head coach: Tom Thibodeau

Top scorer: D.J. Augustin (14.9 points per game)

Top rebounder: Joakim Noah (11.3 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: Six (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998)

Joined NBA: 1966

- -

WASHINGTON WIZARDS

Regular season record: 44-38

How they qualified: Fifth in East

Head coach: Randy Wittman

Top scorer: John Wall (19.3 points per game)

Top rebounder: Marcin Gortat (9.5 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: One (1978)

Joined NBA: 1961

- -

BROOKLYN NETS

Regular season record: 44-38

How they qualified: Sixth in East

Head coach: Jason Kidd

Top scorer: Joe Johnson (15.8 points per game)

Top rebounder: Kevin Garnett (6.6 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: None

Joined NBA: 1976

- -

CHARLOTTE BOBCATS

Regular season record: 43-39

How they qualified: Seventh in East

Head coach: Steve Clifford

Top scorer: Al Jefferson (21.8 points per game)

Top rebounder: Al Jefferson (10.8 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: None

Joined NBA: 2004

- -

ATLANTA HAWKS

Regular season record: 38-44

How they qualified: Eighth in East

Head coach: Mike Budenholzer

Top scorer: Al Horford (18.6 points per game)

Top rebounder: Paul Millsap (8.5 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: One (*1958)

Joined NBA: 1949

- -

*As St. Louis Hawks

Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Steve Keating

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.