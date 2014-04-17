Profiles of NBA Eastern Conference playoff teams

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Eastern Conference teams that qualified for the 2014 National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs:
Regular season record: 56-26
How they qualified: Won Central Division
Head coach: Frank Vogel
Top scorer: Paul George (21.7 points per game)
Top rebounder: Lance Stephenson (7.2 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: None
Joined NBA: 1976
Regular season record: 54-28
How they qualified: Won Southeast Division
Head coach: Erik Spoelstra
Top scorer: LeBron James (27.1 points per game)
Top rebounder: LeBron James (6.9 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: Three (2006, 2012, 2013)
Joined NBA: 1988
Regular season record: 48-34
How they qualified: Won Atlantic Division
Head coach: Dwane Casey
Top scorer: DeMar DeRozan (22.7 points per game)
Top rebounder: Jonas Valanciunas (8.8 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: None
Joined NBA: 1995
Regular season record: 48-34
How they qualified: Fourth in East
Head coach: Tom Thibodeau
Top scorer: D.J. Augustin (14.9 points per game)
Top rebounder: Joakim Noah (11.3 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: Six (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998)
Joined NBA: 1966
Regular season record: 44-38
How they qualified: Fifth in East
Head coach: Randy Wittman
Top scorer: John Wall (19.3 points per game)
Top rebounder: Marcin Gortat (9.5 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: One (1978)
Joined NBA: 1961
Regular season record: 44-38
How they qualified: Sixth in East
Head coach: Jason Kidd
Top scorer: Joe Johnson (15.8 points per game)
Top rebounder: Kevin Garnett (6.6 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: None
Joined NBA: 1976
Regular season record: 43-39
How they qualified: Seventh in East
Head coach: Steve Clifford
Top scorer: Al Jefferson (21.8 points per game)
Top rebounder: Al Jefferson (10.8 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: None
Joined NBA: 2004
Regular season record: 38-44
How they qualified: Eighth in East
Head coach: Mike Budenholzer
Top scorer: Al Horford (18.6 points per game)
Top rebounder: Paul Millsap (8.5 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: One (*1958)
Joined NBA: 1949
*As St. Louis Hawks
Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Steve Keating