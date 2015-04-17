Profiles of Eastern Conference playoff teams

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Eastern Conference teams that qualified for the 2015 National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs:

ATLANTA HAWKS

Regular season record: 60-22

How they qualified: First in East

Head coach: Mike Budenholzer

Top scorer: Paul Millsap (16.7 points per game)

Top rebounder: Paul Millsap (7.8 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: One (*1958)

Joined NBA: 1949

*As St. Louis Hawks

- -

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Regular season record: 53-29

How they qualified: Won Central Division

Head coach: David Blatt

Top scorer: LeBron James (25.3 points per game)

Top rebounder: Kevin Love (9.7 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: None

Joined NBA: 1970

- -

CHICAGO BULLS

Regular season record: 50-32

How they qualified: Third in East

Head coach: Tom Thibodeau

Top scorer: Jimmy Butler (20 points per game)

Top rebounder: Pau Gasol (11.8 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: Six (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998)

Joined NBA: 1966

- -

TORONTO RAPTORS

Regular season record: 49-33

How they qualified: Won Atlantic Division

Head coach: Dwane Casey

Top scorer: DeMar DeRozan (20.1 points per game)

Top rebounder: Jonas Valanciunas (8.7 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: None

Joined NBA: 1995

- -

WASHINGTON WIZARDS

Regular season record: 46-36

How they qualified: Fifth in East

Head coach: Randy Wittman

Top scorer: John Wall (17.6 points per game)

Top rebounder: Marcin Gortat (8.7 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: One (1978)

Joined NBA: 1961

- -

MILWAUKEE BUCKS

Regular season record: 41-41

How they qualified: Sixth in East

Head coach: Jason Kidd

Top scorer: Brandon Knight (17.8 points per game)

Top rebounder: Zaza Pachulia (6.8 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: One (1971)

Joined NBA: 1968

- -

BOSTON CELTICS

Regular season record: 40-42

How they qualified: Seventh in East

Head coach: Brad Stevens

Top scorer: Isaiah Thomas (19 points per game)

Top rebounder: Jared Sullinger (7.6 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: 17 (1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1974, 1976, 1981, 1984, 1986, 2008)

Joined NBA: 1946

- -

BROOKLYN NETS

Regular season record: 38-44

How they qualified: Eighth in East

Head coach: Lionel Hollins

Top scorer: Brook Lopez (17.2 points per game)

Top rebounder: Brook Lopez (7.4 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: None

Joined NBA: 1976