Profiles of Eastern Conference playoff teams

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Eastern Conference teams that qualified for the 2015 National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs:
Regular season record: 60-22
How they qualified: First in East
Head coach: Mike Budenholzer
Top scorer: Paul Millsap (16.7 points per game)
Top rebounder: Paul Millsap (7.8 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: One (*1958)
Joined NBA: 1949
*As St. Louis Hawks
Regular season record: 53-29
How they qualified: Won Central Division
Head coach: David Blatt
Top scorer: LeBron James (25.3 points per game)
Top rebounder: Kevin Love (9.7 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: None
Joined NBA: 1970
Regular season record: 50-32
How they qualified: Third in East
Head coach: Tom Thibodeau
Top scorer: Jimmy Butler (20 points per game)
Top rebounder: Pau Gasol (11.8 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: Six (1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998)
Joined NBA: 1966
Regular season record: 49-33
How they qualified: Won Atlantic Division
Head coach: Dwane Casey
Top scorer: DeMar DeRozan (20.1 points per game)
Top rebounder: Jonas Valanciunas (8.7 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: None
Joined NBA: 1995
Regular season record: 46-36
How they qualified: Fifth in East
Head coach: Randy Wittman
Top scorer: John Wall (17.6 points per game)
Top rebounder: Marcin Gortat (8.7 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: One (1978)
Joined NBA: 1961
Regular season record: 41-41
How they qualified: Sixth in East
Head coach: Jason Kidd
Top scorer: Brandon Knight (17.8 points per game)
Top rebounder: Zaza Pachulia (6.8 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: One (1971)
Joined NBA: 1968
Regular season record: 40-42
How they qualified: Seventh in East
Head coach: Brad Stevens
Top scorer: Isaiah Thomas (19 points per game)
Top rebounder: Jared Sullinger (7.6 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: 17 (1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1974, 1976, 1981, 1984, 1986, 2008)
Joined NBA: 1946
Regular season record: 38-44
How they qualified: Eighth in East
Head coach: Lionel Hollins
Top scorer: Brook Lopez (17.2 points per game)
Top rebounder: Brook Lopez (7.4 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: None
Joined NBA: 1976
