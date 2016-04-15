Profiles of Eastern Conference playoff teams

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Eastern Conference teams that qualified for the 2016 National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs:

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Regular season record: 57-25

How they qualified: First in conference

Head coach: Tyronn Lue

Top scorer: LeBron James (25.3 points per game)

Top rebounder: Kevin Love (9.9 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: None

Joined NBA: 1970

- -

TORONTO RAPTORS

Regular season record: 56-26

How they qualified: Second in conference

Head coach: Dwane Casey

Top scorer: DeMar DeRozan (23.5 points per game)

Top rebounder: Jonas Valanciunas (9.1 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: None

Joined NBA: 1995

- -

MIAMI HEAT

Regular season record: 48-34

How they qualified: Third in conference

Head coach: Erik Spoelstra

Top scorer: Chris Bosh (19.1 points per game)

Top rebounder: Hassan Whiteside (11.8 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: Three (2006, 2012, 2013)

Joined NBA: 1988

- -

ATLANTA HAWKS

Regular season record: 48-34

How they qualified: Fourth in conference

Head coach: Mike Budenholzer

Top scorer: Paul Millsap (17.1 points per game)

Top rebounder: Paul Millsap (9 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: One (*1958)

Joined NBA: 1949

* As St. Louis Hawks

- -

BOSTON CELTICS

Regular season record: 48-34

How they qualified: Fifth in conference

Head coach: Brad Stevens

Top scorer: Isaiah Thomas (22.2 points per game)

Top rebounder: Jared Sullinger (8.3 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: 17 (1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964,

1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1974, 1976, 1981, 1984, 1986, 2008)

Joined NBA: 1946

- -

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

Regular season record: 48-34

How they qualified: Sixth in conference

Head coach: Steve Clifford

Top scorer: Kemba Walker (20.9 points per game)

Top rebounder: Marvin Williams (6.4 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: None

Joined NBA: 1988

- -

INDIANA PACERS

Regular season record: 45-37

How they qualified: Seventh in conference

Head coach: Frank Vogel

Top scorer: Paul George (23.1 points per game)

Top rebounder: Ian Mahinmi (7.1 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: None

Joined NBA: 1976

- -

DETROIT PISTONS

Regular season record: 44-38

How they qualified: Eighth in conference

Head coach: Stan Van Gundy

Top scorer: Reggie Jackson (18.8 points per game)

Top rebounder: Andre Drummond (14.8 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: Three (1989, 1990, 2004)

Joined NBA: 1949