Profiles of Eastern Conference playoff teams

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Eastern Conference teams that qualified for the 2016 National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs:
Regular season record: 57-25
How they qualified: First in conference
Head coach: Tyronn Lue
Top scorer: LeBron James (25.3 points per game)
Top rebounder: Kevin Love (9.9 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: None
Joined NBA: 1970
Regular season record: 56-26
How they qualified: Second in conference
Head coach: Dwane Casey
Top scorer: DeMar DeRozan (23.5 points per game)
Top rebounder: Jonas Valanciunas (9.1 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: None
Joined NBA: 1995
Regular season record: 48-34
How they qualified: Third in conference
Head coach: Erik Spoelstra
Top scorer: Chris Bosh (19.1 points per game)
Top rebounder: Hassan Whiteside (11.8 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: Three (2006, 2012, 2013)
Joined NBA: 1988
Regular season record: 48-34
How they qualified: Fourth in conference
Head coach: Mike Budenholzer
Top scorer: Paul Millsap (17.1 points per game)
Top rebounder: Paul Millsap (9 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: One (*1958)
Joined NBA: 1949
* As St. Louis Hawks
Regular season record: 48-34
How they qualified: Fifth in conference
Head coach: Brad Stevens
Top scorer: Isaiah Thomas (22.2 points per game)
Top rebounder: Jared Sullinger (8.3 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: 17 (1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964,
1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1974, 1976, 1981, 1984, 1986, 2008)
Joined NBA: 1946
Regular season record: 48-34
How they qualified: Sixth in conference
Head coach: Steve Clifford
Top scorer: Kemba Walker (20.9 points per game)
Top rebounder: Marvin Williams (6.4 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: None
Joined NBA: 1988
Regular season record: 45-37
How they qualified: Seventh in conference
Head coach: Frank Vogel
Top scorer: Paul George (23.1 points per game)
Top rebounder: Ian Mahinmi (7.1 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: None
Joined NBA: 1976
Regular season record: 44-38
How they qualified: Eighth in conference
Head coach: Stan Van Gundy
Top scorer: Reggie Jackson (18.8 points per game)
Top rebounder: Andre Drummond (14.8 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: Three (1989, 1990, 2004)
Joined NBA: 1949
