Profiles of NBA Western Conference playoff teams
#Sports News
April 17, 2014 / 7:55 PM / 3 years ago

Profiles of NBA Western Conference playoff teams

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Western Conference teams that qualified for the 2014 National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs:

SAN ANTONIO SPURS

Regular season record: 62-20

How they qualified: Won Southwest Division

Head coach: Gregg Popovich

Top scorer: Tony Parker (16.7 points per game)

Top rebounder: Tim Duncan (9.7 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: Four (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007)

Joined NBA: 1976

- -

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Regular season record: 59-23

How they qualified: Won Northwest Division

Head coach: Scott Brooks

Top scorer: Kevin Durant (32 points per game)

Top rebounder: Serge Ibaka (8.8 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: *One (1979)

Joined NBA: 1967

- -

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

Regular season record: 57-25

How they qualified: Won Pacific Division

Head coach: Doc Rivers

Top scorer: Blake Griffin (24.1 points per game)

Top rebounder: DeAndre Jordan (13.6 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: None

Joined NBA: 1970

- -

HOUSTON ROCKETS

Regular season record: 54-28

How they qualified: Fourth in West

Head coach: Kevin McHale

Top scorer: James Harden (25.4 points per game)

Top rebounder: Dwight Howard (12.2 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: Two (1994, 1995)

Joined NBA: 1967

- -

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Regular season record: 54-28

How they qualified: Fifth in West

Head coach: Terry Stotts

Top scorer: LaMarcus Aldridge (23.2 points per game)

Top rebounder: LaMarcus Aldridge (11.1 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: One (1977)

Joined NBA: 1970

- -

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Regular season record: 51-31

How they qualified: Sixth in West

Head coach: Mark Jackson

Top scorer: Stephen Curry (24 points per game)

Top rebounder: Andrew Bogut (10 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: Two (*1956, 1975)

Joined NBA: 1946

- -

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Regular season record: 50-32

How they qualified: Seventh in West

Head coach: David Joerger

Top scorer: Zach Randolph (17.4 points per game)

Top rebounder: Zach Randolph (10.1 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: None

Joined NBA: 1995

- -

DALLAS MAVERICKS

Regular season record: 49-33

How they qualified: Eighth in West

Head coach: Rick Carlisle

Top scorer: Dirk Nowitzki (21.7 points per game)

Top rebounder: Samuel Dalembert (6.8 points per game)

NBA titles: One (2011)

Joined NBA: 1980

- -

* As Philadelphia Warriors

Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Steve Keating

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

