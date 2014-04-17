Profiles of NBA Western Conference playoff teams

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Western Conference teams that qualified for the 2014 National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs:
Regular season record: 62-20
How they qualified: Won Southwest Division
Head coach: Gregg Popovich
Top scorer: Tony Parker (16.7 points per game)
Top rebounder: Tim Duncan (9.7 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: Four (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007)
Joined NBA: 1976
Regular season record: 59-23
How they qualified: Won Northwest Division
Head coach: Scott Brooks
Top scorer: Kevin Durant (32 points per game)
Top rebounder: Serge Ibaka (8.8 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: *One (1979)
Joined NBA: 1967
Regular season record: 57-25
How they qualified: Won Pacific Division
Head coach: Doc Rivers
Top scorer: Blake Griffin (24.1 points per game)
Top rebounder: DeAndre Jordan (13.6 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: None
Joined NBA: 1970
Regular season record: 54-28
How they qualified: Fourth in West
Head coach: Kevin McHale
Top scorer: James Harden (25.4 points per game)
Top rebounder: Dwight Howard (12.2 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: Two (1994, 1995)
Joined NBA: 1967
Regular season record: 54-28
How they qualified: Fifth in West
Head coach: Terry Stotts
Top scorer: LaMarcus Aldridge (23.2 points per game)
Top rebounder: LaMarcus Aldridge (11.1 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: One (1977)
Joined NBA: 1970
Regular season record: 51-31
How they qualified: Sixth in West
Head coach: Mark Jackson
Top scorer: Stephen Curry (24 points per game)
Top rebounder: Andrew Bogut (10 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: Two (*1956, 1975)
Joined NBA: 1946
Regular season record: 50-32
How they qualified: Seventh in West
Head coach: David Joerger
Top scorer: Zach Randolph (17.4 points per game)
Top rebounder: Zach Randolph (10.1 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: None
Joined NBA: 1995
Regular season record: 49-33
How they qualified: Eighth in West
Head coach: Rick Carlisle
Top scorer: Dirk Nowitzki (21.7 points per game)
Top rebounder: Samuel Dalembert (6.8 points per game)
NBA titles: One (2011)
Joined NBA: 1980
* As Philadelphia Warriors
Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Steve Keating