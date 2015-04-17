Profiles of NBA Western Conference playoff teams

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Western Conference teams that qualified for the 2015 National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs:

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Regular season record: 67-15

How they qualified: Won Western Conference

Head coach: Steve Kerr

Top scorer: Stephen Curry (23.8 points per game)

Top rebounder: Draymond Green (8.2 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: Two (*1956, 1975)

Joined NBA: 1946

* As Philadelphia Warriors

- -

HOUSTON ROCKETS

Regular season record: 56-26

How they qualified: Won Southwest division

Head coach: Kevin McHale

Top scorer: James Harden (27.4 points per game)

Top rebounder: Dwight Howard (10.5 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: Two (1994, 1995)

Joined NBA: 1967

- -

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

Regular season record: 56-26

How they qualified: Third in West

Head coach: Doc Rivers

Top scorer: Blake Griffin (21.9 points per game)

Top rebounder: DeAndre Jordan (15 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: None

Joined NBA: 1970

- -

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Regular season record: 51-31

How they qualified: Won Northwest division

Head coach: Terry Stotts

Top scorer: LaMarcus Aldridge (23.4 points per game)

Top rebounder: LaMarcus Aldridge (10.2 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: One (1977)

Joined NBA: 1970

- -

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Regular season record: 55-27

How they qualified: Fifth in West

Head coach: David Joerger

Top scorer: Marc Gasol (17.4 points per game)

Top rebounder: Zach Randolph (10.5 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: None

Joined NBA: 1995

- -

SAN ANTONIO SPURS

Regular season record: 55-27

How they qualified: Sixth in West

Head coach: Gregg Popovich

Top scorer: Kawhi Leonard (16.5 points per game)

Top rebounder: Tim Duncan (9.1 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: Five (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014)

Joined NBA: 1976

- -

DALLAS MAVERICKS

Regular season record: 50-32

How they qualified: Seventh in West

Head coach: Rick Carlisle

Top scorer: Monta Ellis (18.9 points per game)

Top rebounder: Tyson Chandler (11.5 points per game)

NBA titles: One (2011)

Joined NBA: 1980

- -

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Regular season record: 45-37

How they qualified: Eighth in West

Head coach: Monty Williams

Top scorer: Anthony Davis (24.4 points per game)

Top rebounder: Anthony Davis (10.2 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: None

Joined NBA: 2002