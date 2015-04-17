Profiles of NBA Western Conference playoff teams

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Western Conference teams that qualified for the 2015 National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs:
Regular season record: 67-15
How they qualified: Won Western Conference
Head coach: Steve Kerr
Top scorer: Stephen Curry (23.8 points per game)
Top rebounder: Draymond Green (8.2 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: Two (*1956, 1975)
Joined NBA: 1946
* As Philadelphia Warriors
Regular season record: 56-26
How they qualified: Won Southwest division
Head coach: Kevin McHale
Top scorer: James Harden (27.4 points per game)
Top rebounder: Dwight Howard (10.5 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: Two (1994, 1995)
Joined NBA: 1967
Regular season record: 56-26
How they qualified: Third in West
Head coach: Doc Rivers
Top scorer: Blake Griffin (21.9 points per game)
Top rebounder: DeAndre Jordan (15 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: None
Joined NBA: 1970
Regular season record: 51-31
How they qualified: Won Northwest division
Head coach: Terry Stotts
Top scorer: LaMarcus Aldridge (23.4 points per game)
Top rebounder: LaMarcus Aldridge (10.2 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: One (1977)
Joined NBA: 1970
Regular season record: 55-27
How they qualified: Fifth in West
Head coach: David Joerger
Top scorer: Marc Gasol (17.4 points per game)
Top rebounder: Zach Randolph (10.5 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: None
Joined NBA: 1995
Regular season record: 55-27
How they qualified: Sixth in West
Head coach: Gregg Popovich
Top scorer: Kawhi Leonard (16.5 points per game)
Top rebounder: Tim Duncan (9.1 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: Five (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014)
Joined NBA: 1976
Regular season record: 50-32
How they qualified: Seventh in West
Head coach: Rick Carlisle
Top scorer: Monta Ellis (18.9 points per game)
Top rebounder: Tyson Chandler (11.5 points per game)
NBA titles: One (2011)
Joined NBA: 1980
Regular season record: 45-37
How they qualified: Eighth in West
Head coach: Monty Williams
Top scorer: Anthony Davis (24.4 points per game)
Top rebounder: Anthony Davis (10.2 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: None
Joined NBA: 2002
