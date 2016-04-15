Profiles of NBA Western Conference playoff teams

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Western Conference teams that qualified for the 2016 National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs:
Regular season record: 73-9
How they qualified: First in conference
Head coach: Steve Kerr
Top scorer: Stephen Curry (30.1 points per game)
Top rebounder: Draymond Green (9.5 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: Three (*1956, 1975, 2015)
Joined NBA: 1949
*As Philadelphia Warriors
Regular season record: 67-15
How they qualified: Second in conference
Head coach: Gregg Popovich
Top scorer: Kawhi Leonard (21.2 points per game)
Top rebounder: LaMarcus Aldridge (8.5 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: Five (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014)
Joined NBA: 1976
Regular season record: 55-27
How they qualified: Third in conference
Head coach: Billy Donovan
Top scorer: Kevin Durant (28.2 points per game)
Top rebounder: Kevin Durant (8.2 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: One* (1979)
Joined NBA: 1967
* As Seattle SuperSonics
Regular season record: 53-29
How they qualified: Fourth in conference
Head coach: Doc Rivers
Top scorer: Blake Griffin (21.4 points per game)
Top rebounder: DeAndre Jordan (13.8 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: None
Joined NBA: 1970
Regular season record: 44-38
How they qualified: Fifth in conference
Head coach: Terry Stotts
Top scorer: Damian Lillard (25.1 points per game)
Top rebounder: Mason Plumlee (7.7 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: One (1977)
Joined NBA: 1970
Regular season record: 42-40
How they qualified: Sixth in conference
Head coach: Rick Carlisle
Top scorer: Dirk Nowitzki (18.3 points per game)
Top rebounder: Zaza Pachulia (9.4 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: One (2011)
Joined NBA: 1980
Regular season record: 42-40
How they qualified: Seventh in conference
Head coach: David Joerger
Top scorer: Marc Gasol (16.6 points per game)
Top rebounder: Zach Randolph (7.8 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: None
Joined NBA: 1995
Regular season record: 41-41
How they qualified: Eighth in conference
Head coach: J. B. Bickerstaff
Top scorer: James Harden (29 points per game)
Top rebounder: Dwight Howard (11.8 rebounds per game)
NBA titles: Two (1994, 1995)
Joined NBA: 1967
