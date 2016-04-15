Profiles of NBA Western Conference playoff teams

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Western Conference teams that qualified for the 2016 National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs:

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Regular season record: 73-9

How they qualified: First in conference

Head coach: Steve Kerr

Top scorer: Stephen Curry (30.1 points per game)

Top rebounder: Draymond Green (9.5 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: Three (*1956, 1975, 2015)

Joined NBA: 1949

*As Philadelphia Warriors

- -

SAN ANTONIO SPURS

Regular season record: 67-15

How they qualified: Second in conference

Head coach: Gregg Popovich

Top scorer: Kawhi Leonard (21.2 points per game)

Top rebounder: LaMarcus Aldridge (8.5 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: Five (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014)

Joined NBA: 1976

- -

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Regular season record: 55-27

How they qualified: Third in conference

Head coach: Billy Donovan

Top scorer: Kevin Durant (28.2 points per game)

Top rebounder: Kevin Durant (8.2 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: One* (1979)

Joined NBA: 1967

* As Seattle SuperSonics

- -

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

Regular season record: 53-29

How they qualified: Fourth in conference

Head coach: Doc Rivers

Top scorer: Blake Griffin (21.4 points per game)

Top rebounder: DeAndre Jordan (13.8 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: None

Joined NBA: 1970

- -

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Regular season record: 44-38

How they qualified: Fifth in conference

Head coach: Terry Stotts

Top scorer: Damian Lillard (25.1 points per game)

Top rebounder: Mason Plumlee (7.7 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: One (1977)

Joined NBA: 1970

- -

DALLAS MAVERICKS

Regular season record: 42-40

How they qualified: Sixth in conference

Head coach: Rick Carlisle

Top scorer: Dirk Nowitzki (18.3 points per game)

Top rebounder: Zaza Pachulia (9.4 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: One (2011)

Joined NBA: 1980

- -

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Regular season record: 42-40

How they qualified: Seventh in conference

Head coach: David Joerger

Top scorer: Marc Gasol (16.6 points per game)

Top rebounder: Zach Randolph (7.8 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: None

Joined NBA: 1995

- -

HOUSTON ROCKETS

Regular season record: 41-41

How they qualified: Eighth in conference

Head coach: J. B. Bickerstaff

Top scorer: James Harden (29 points per game)

Top rebounder: Dwight Howard (11.8 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: Two (1994, 1995)

Joined NBA: 1967