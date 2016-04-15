FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Profiles of NBA Western Conference playoff teams
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 15, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

Profiles of NBA Western Conference playoff teams

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight Western Conference teams that qualified for the 2016 National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs:

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Regular season record: 73-9

How they qualified: First in conference

Head coach: Steve Kerr

Top scorer: Stephen Curry (30.1 points per game)

Top rebounder: Draymond Green (9.5 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: Three (*1956, 1975, 2015)

Joined NBA: 1949

*As Philadelphia Warriors

- -

SAN ANTONIO SPURS

Regular season record: 67-15

How they qualified: Second in conference

Head coach: Gregg Popovich

Top scorer: Kawhi Leonard (21.2 points per game)

Top rebounder: LaMarcus Aldridge (8.5 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: Five (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014)

Joined NBA: 1976

- -

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Regular season record: 55-27

How they qualified: Third in conference

Head coach: Billy Donovan

Top scorer: Kevin Durant (28.2 points per game)

Top rebounder: Kevin Durant (8.2 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: One* (1979)

Joined NBA: 1967

* As Seattle SuperSonics

- -

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

Regular season record: 53-29

How they qualified: Fourth in conference

Head coach: Doc Rivers

Top scorer: Blake Griffin (21.4 points per game)

Top rebounder: DeAndre Jordan (13.8 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: None

Joined NBA: 1970

- -

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Regular season record: 44-38

How they qualified: Fifth in conference

Head coach: Terry Stotts

Top scorer: Damian Lillard (25.1 points per game)

Top rebounder: Mason Plumlee (7.7 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: One (1977)

Joined NBA: 1970

- -

DALLAS MAVERICKS

Regular season record: 42-40

How they qualified: Sixth in conference

Head coach: Rick Carlisle

Top scorer: Dirk Nowitzki (18.3 points per game)

Top rebounder: Zaza Pachulia (9.4 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: One (2011)

Joined NBA: 1980

- -

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Regular season record: 42-40

How they qualified: Seventh in conference

Head coach: David Joerger

Top scorer: Marc Gasol (16.6 points per game)

Top rebounder: Zach Randolph (7.8 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: None

Joined NBA: 1995

- -

HOUSTON ROCKETS

Regular season record: 41-41

How they qualified: Eighth in conference

Head coach: J. B. Bickerstaff

Top scorer: James Harden (29 points per game)

Top rebounder: Dwight Howard (11.8 rebounds per game)

NBA titles: Two (1994, 1995)

Joined NBA: 1967

Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Andrew Both

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.