April 24, 2016 / 10:58 PM / a year ago

Curry injured again as Warriors rout Rockets 121-94

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 24, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) and Golden State Warriors center Festus Ezeli (31) reach for a loose ball in the second half in game four of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Golden State Warriors overcame the absence of guard Stephen Curry in the second half to rout the Houston Rockets 121-94 in Game Four of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Sunday.

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green paced a three-point barrage in the third quarter that carried the Warriors to a 3-1 lead in the series.

Moments after losing All-Star Curry to a right knee sprain, Thompson and Green unleashed a hail of three-pointers that turned a nip-and-tuck affair into a 21-point lead entering the fourth quarter in Houston.

The Warriors can close the series in Oakland on Wednesday.

Thompson finished with 23 points while Green added 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Thompson and Green combined to score 25 of the Warriors’ 41 third-quarter points in levying the knockout blow.

Golden State set an NBA postseason record with 21 three-pointers.

Curry, who missed the second and third games with a right ankle injury, injured his knee slipping on a wet spot as the back-and-forth first half came to a close.

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player returned to the court during halftime, briefly warmed up but returned to the locker room as the third quarter commenced.

Editing by Andrew Both

