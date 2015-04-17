Schedule for first round of NBA playoffs

(Reuters) - Schedule of games for the best-of-seven opening round of the National Basketball Association playoffs (*-if needed):
Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets
Game 1 - April 19 at Atlanta
Game 2 - April 22 at Atlanta
Game 3 - April 25 at Brooklyn
Game 4 - April 27 at Brooklyn
Game 5 * April 29 at Atlanta
Game 6 * May 1 at Brooklyn
Game 7 * May 3 at Atlanta
Cleveland vs Boston
Game 1 - April 19 at Cleveland
Game 2 - April 21 at Cleveland
Game 3 - April 23 at Boston
Game 4 - April 26 at Boston
Game 5 * April 28 at Cleveland
Game 6 * April 30 at Boston
Game 7 * May 2 at Cleveland
Chicago vs Milwaukee
Game 1 - April 18 at Chicago
Game 2 - April 20 at Chicago
Game 3 - April 23 at Milwaukee
Game 4 - April 25 at Milwaukee
Game 5 * April 27 at Chicago
Game 6 * April 30 at Milwaukee
Game 7 * May 2 at Chicago
Toronto vs Washington
Game 1 - April 18 at Toronto
Game 2 - April 21 at Toronto
Game 3 - April 24 at Washington
Game 4 - April 26 at Washington
Game 5 * April 29 at Toronto
Game 6 * May 1 at Washington
Game 7 * May 3 at Toronto
Golden State vs. New Orleans
Game 1 - April 18 at Golden State
Game 2 - April 20 at Golden State
Game 3 - April 23 at New Orleans
Game 4 - April 25 at New Orleans
Game 5 * April 28 at Golden State
Game 6 * May 1 at New Orleans
Game 7 * May 3 at Golden State
Houston vs Dallas
Game 1 - April 18 at Houston
Game 2 - April 21 at Houston
Game 3 - April 24 at Dallas
Game 4 - April 26 at Dallas
Game 5 * April 28 at Houston
Game 6 * April 30 at Dallas
Game 7 * May 2 at Houston
Los Angeles Clippers vs San Antonio
Game 1 - April 19 at Los Angeles
Game 2 - April 22 at Los Angeles
Game 3 - April 24 at San Antonio
Game 4 - April 26 at San Antonio
Game 5 * April 28 at Los Angeles
Game 6 * April 30 at San Antonio
Game 7 * May 2 at Los Angeles
Portland vs Memphis
Game 1 - April 19 at Memphis
Game 2 - April 22 at Memphis
Game 3 - April 25 at Portland
Game 4 - April 27 at Portland
Game 5 * April 29 at Memphis
Game 6 * May 1 at Portland
Game 7 * May 3 at Memphis
