Schedule for first round of NBA playoffs
#Sports News
April 17, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

Schedule for first round of NBA playoffs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Schedule of games for the best-of-seven opening round of the National Basketball Association playoffs (*-if needed):

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game 1 - April 19 at Atlanta

Game 2 - April 22 at Atlanta

Game 3 - April 25 at Brooklyn

Game 4 - April 27 at Brooklyn

Game 5 * April 29 at Atlanta

Game 6 * May 1 at Brooklyn

Game 7 * May 3 at Atlanta

- -

Cleveland vs Boston

Game 1 - April 19 at Cleveland

Game 2 - April 21 at Cleveland

Game 3 - April 23 at Boston

Game 4 - April 26 at Boston

Game 5 * April 28 at Cleveland

Game 6 * April 30 at Boston

Game 7 * May 2 at Cleveland

- -

Chicago vs Milwaukee

Game 1 - April 18 at Chicago

Game 2 - April 20 at Chicago

Game 3 - April 23 at Milwaukee

Game 4 - April 25 at Milwaukee

Game 5 * April 27 at Chicago

Game 6 * April 30 at Milwaukee

Game 7 * May 2 at Chicago

- -

Toronto vs Washington

Game 1 - April 18 at Toronto

Game 2 - April 21 at Toronto

Game 3 - April 24 at Washington

Game 4 - April 26 at Washington

Game 5 * April 29 at Toronto

Game 6 * May 1 at Washington

Game 7 * May 3 at Toronto

- -

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden State vs. New Orleans

Game 1 - April 18 at Golden State

Game 2 - April 20 at Golden State

Game 3 - April 23 at New Orleans

Game 4 - April 25 at New Orleans

Game 5 * April 28 at Golden State

Game 6 * May 1 at New Orleans

Game 7 * May 3 at Golden State

- -

Houston vs Dallas

Game 1 - April 18 at Houston

Game 2 - April 21 at Houston

Game 3 - April 24 at Dallas

Game 4 - April 26 at Dallas

Game 5 * April 28 at Houston

Game 6 * April 30 at Dallas

Game 7 * May 2 at Houston

- -

Los Angeles Clippers vs San Antonio

Game 1 - April 19 at Los Angeles

Game 2 - April 22 at Los Angeles

Game 3 - April 24 at San Antonio

Game 4 - April 26 at San Antonio

Game 5 * April 28 at Los Angeles

Game 6 * April 30 at San Antonio

Game 7 * May 2 at Los Angeles

- -

Portland vs Memphis

Game 1 - April 19 at Memphis

Game 2 - April 22 at Memphis

Game 3 - April 25 at Portland

Game 4 - April 27 at Portland

Game 5 * April 29 at Memphis

Game 6 * May 1 at Portland

Game 7 * May 3 at Memphis

Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
