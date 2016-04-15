Schedule for first round of NBA playoffs

(Reuters) - Schedule of games for the best-of-seven opening round of the National Basketball Association playoffs (*-if needed):

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets

Game 1 - April 16 at Golden State

Game 2 - April 18 at Golden State

Game 3 - April 21 at Houston

Game 4 - April 24 at Houston

Game 5 * April 27 at Golden State

Game 6 * April 29 at Houston

Game 7 * May 1 at Golden State

- -

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies

Game 1 - April 17 at San Antonio

Game 2 - April 19 at San Antonio

Game 3 - April 22 at Memphis

Game 4 - April 24 at Memphis

Game 5 * April 26 at San Antonio

Game 6 * April 28 at Memphis

Game 7 * April 30 at San Antonio

- -

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks

Game 1 - April 16 at Oklahoma City

Game 2 - April 18 at Oklahoma City

Game 3 - April 21 at Dallas

Game 4 - April 23 at Dallas

Game 5 * April 25 at Oklahoma City

Game 6 * April 28 at Dallas

Game 7 * April 30 at Oklahoma City

- -

Los Angeles Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers

Game 1 - April 17 at Los Angeles

Game 2 - April 20 at Los Angeles

Game 3 - April 23 at Portland

Game 4 - April 25 at Portland

Game 5 * April 27 at Los Angeles

Game 6 * April 29 at Portland

Game 7 * May 1 at Los Angeles

- -

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons

Game 1 - April 17 at Cleveland

Game 2 - April 20 at Cleveland

Game 3 - April 22 at Detroit

Game 4 - April 24 at Detroit

Game 5 * April 26 at Cleveland

Game 6 * April 28 at Detroit

Game 7 * April 30 at Cleveland

- -

Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers

Game 1 - April 16 at Toronto

Game 2 - April 18 at Toronto

Game 3 - April 21 at Indiana

Game 4 - April 23 at Indiana

Game 5 * April 26 at Toronto

Game 6 * April 29 at Indiana

Game 7 * May 1 at Toronto

- -

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets

Game 1 - April 17 at Miami

Game 2 - April 20 at Miami

Game 3 - April 23 at Charlotte

Game 4 - April 25 at Charlotte

Game 5 * April 27 at Miami

Game 6 * April 29 at Charlotte

Game 7 * May 1 at Miami

- -

Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics

Game 1 - April 16 at Atlanta

Game 2 - April 19 at Atlanta

Game 3 - April 22 at Boston

Game 4 - April 24 at Boston

Game 5 * April 26 at Atlanta

Game 6 * April 28 at Boston

Game 7 * April 30 at Atlanta