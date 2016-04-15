Schedule for first round of NBA playoffs

(Reuters) - Schedule of games for the best-of-seven opening round of the National Basketball Association playoffs (*-if needed):
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets
Game 1 - April 16 at Golden State
Game 2 - April 18 at Golden State
Game 3 - April 21 at Houston
Game 4 - April 24 at Houston
Game 5 * April 27 at Golden State
Game 6 * April 29 at Houston
Game 7 * May 1 at Golden State
San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies
Game 1 - April 17 at San Antonio
Game 2 - April 19 at San Antonio
Game 3 - April 22 at Memphis
Game 4 - April 24 at Memphis
Game 5 * April 26 at San Antonio
Game 6 * April 28 at Memphis
Game 7 * April 30 at San Antonio
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks
Game 1 - April 16 at Oklahoma City
Game 2 - April 18 at Oklahoma City
Game 3 - April 21 at Dallas
Game 4 - April 23 at Dallas
Game 5 * April 25 at Oklahoma City
Game 6 * April 28 at Dallas
Game 7 * April 30 at Oklahoma City
Los Angeles Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers
Game 1 - April 17 at Los Angeles
Game 2 - April 20 at Los Angeles
Game 3 - April 23 at Portland
Game 4 - April 25 at Portland
Game 5 * April 27 at Los Angeles
Game 6 * April 29 at Portland
Game 7 * May 1 at Los Angeles
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons
Game 1 - April 17 at Cleveland
Game 2 - April 20 at Cleveland
Game 3 - April 22 at Detroit
Game 4 - April 24 at Detroit
Game 5 * April 26 at Cleveland
Game 6 * April 28 at Detroit
Game 7 * April 30 at Cleveland
Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers
Game 1 - April 16 at Toronto
Game 2 - April 18 at Toronto
Game 3 - April 21 at Indiana
Game 4 - April 23 at Indiana
Game 5 * April 26 at Toronto
Game 6 * April 29 at Indiana
Game 7 * May 1 at Toronto
Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets
Game 1 - April 17 at Miami
Game 2 - April 20 at Miami
Game 3 - April 23 at Charlotte
Game 4 - April 25 at Charlotte
Game 5 * April 27 at Miami
Game 6 * April 29 at Charlotte
Game 7 * May 1 at Miami
Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics
Game 1 - April 16 at Atlanta
Game 2 - April 19 at Atlanta
Game 3 - April 22 at Boston
Game 4 - April 24 at Boston
Game 5 * April 26 at Atlanta
Game 6 * April 28 at Boston
Game 7 * April 30 at Atlanta
Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Andrew Both