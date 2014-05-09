FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blazers rattled by snake in locker room
May 9, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

Blazers rattled by snake in locker room

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 25, 2014; Portland, OR, USA; The Portland Trail Blazers huddle up outside of the locker room before game three of the first round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at the Moda Center. Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Portland Trail Blazers had a snake in their locker room on Thursday. Not a backstabbing, treacherous team mate -- a real live snake.

The reptile, believed to be a baby rattlesnake, was found coiled up in reserve forward Thomas Robinson’s locker ahead of their playoff game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Robinson, who stands 6‘10” (2.08m) and weighs 237 pounds (107.5kg), was unnerved by the find.

“I screamed,” he said. “I saw something curled up. I screamed. I jumped. I yelled.”

Security personnel removed the snake from the locker.

Robinson scored only two points on Thursday as the Trail Blazers were beaten 114-97 to fall 2-0 behind in their best-of-seven Western Conference semi-finals series.

Editing by Peter Rutherford

