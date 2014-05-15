Spurs overcome Parker loss to beat Blazers, move on to West final

(The Sports Xchange) - The San Antonio shrugged off the loss of Tony Parker to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 104-82 and win their Western Conference semi-final series 4-1.

Parker left with a tight left hamstring early in the second quarter but the Spurs got timely contributions from Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green, who each scored 22 points. Green led the Spurs with nine rebounds, and Leonard had a game-high five steals.

Patty Mills, filling in for Parker, scored 18 points and made three steals. Tim Duncan added 16 points and eight rebounds.

LaMarcus Aldridge led Portland with 21 points, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Blazers guard Damian Lillard scored 17 points and handed out 10 assists, but hit just seven of 18 shots from the floor.