Thunder demolish Warriors, grab 2-1 series lead

May 22, 2016; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) dribbles as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends during the second quarter in game three of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook combined to score 63 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Golden State Warriors 133-105 on Sunday to take a 2-1 in the Western Conference finals.

The 133 points were a Thunder playoff record and the most points scored by any team this postseason.

Durant scored 33 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field and 12-of-12 from the free-throw line to go along with eight rebounds and three blocked shots.

Westbrook tallied 30 points and 12 assists, and he was two rebounds away from his first triple-double of the postseason.

Related Coverage Warriors worrying over Green after groin kick fells Adams

Serge Ibaka scored 14, and Andre Roberson and Dion Waiters posted 13 points apiece. Enes Kanter amassed 10 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Steph Curry paced the Warriors with 24 points on 7-of-17 shooting, including 3-of-11 success from 3-point range. Klay Thompson scored 18 points.

May 22, 2016; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) defends during the third quarter in game three of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Game 4 is on Tuesday in Oklahoma City.

With their home crowd urging them on, the Thunder came out roaring to start the game. Led by the energy of Ibaka, they quickly took a 13-point lead.

Slideshow (8 Images)

The Warriors were able to come back and tie the game at 38-38 in the second quarter. But from that point on, Oklahoma City pulled away, outscoring the Warriors 34-9 the rest of the half.

The Thunder held a 72-47 halftime lead despite connecting on only three 3-pointers. They were able to do most of their work in the paint (34 points) and on fastbreaks (22).

Draymond Green, who was held to six points, four rebounds and three assists, kicked Thunder center Steven Adams in the groin and was called for a controversial Flagrant Foul 1.

The pummeling continued in the third quarter. Golden State had no answers for any part of Oklahoma City's offensive attack and defensive ferocity. Curry and Thompson did not help matters by missing shots they normally knock down.

Even as the lead grew to more than 30 points, Oklahoma City's defense stayed focused on not allowing Golden State to find any momentum that could carry over into Game 4.