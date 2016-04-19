Warriors' Curry to miss Game 2 due to ankle injury

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) follows through on a shot attempt during warm ups before the start of the game against the Houston Rockets in game two of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Reigning league MVP Stephen Curry will miss Game Two of Golden State’s playoff series against Houston Rockets on Monday due to an injured right ankle.

Curry turned his ankle in the second quarter of Sunday’s opener and played less than three minutes of the second half before being benched for the remainder of Golden State’s 104-78 win.

Shaun Livingston is set to start in Curry’s place.

Curry was held out of the morning shootaround to give him a better chance of making the game on Monday evening but his pre-game warmup lasted less than 15 minutes.

Some 20 minutes after Curry left the court the Warriors announced he would not play in Game 2.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Thursday night in Houston.

Curry had a game-high 24 points despite playing just 20 minutes in the series opener.