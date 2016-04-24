Golden State guard Curry misses second half with knee strain

Apr 24, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts to an official while playing against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter in game four of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry slipped on a wet spot late in the first half and limped to the locker room at halftime of Game Four against the Houston Rockets.

Curry would not return to the game, the team announced, due to a right knee strain.

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player missed the second and third games of the series with a right ankle injury.

He returned to the starting lineup for Game Four in Houston and missed 7 of 9 shots in the first half, shooting just 1 of 7 on three-pointers while pairing six points with five assists in 18 minutes before suffering the knee injury.

Curry returned to the court during halftime, briefly warmed up but returned to the locker room as the third quarter commenced.